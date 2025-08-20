ACL Div 2 round-up: Vital derby victory for Aghyaran

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Aghyaran 0-15 Naomh Eoghan 0-14

AGHYARAN’S backs were to the wall but they delivered a much needed victory on home soil when they had the minimum to spare over Naomh Eoghan to keep alive their hopes of avoiding the relegation playoffs.

The St.Davogs shaded the opening half 0-8 to 0-7 thanks to points from Ethan McHugh (3), Ronan McHugh (3) and Barry McLaughlin. Piaras and Aidan McSorley were among the Naomh Eoghan scorers with Conor Taggart knocking over a two pointer from a placed ball.

Benny Gallen gave Aghyaran the perfect start to the second half with a two pointer from play with Ronan McLaughlin and Ethan McHugh scoring as well but a Conor Langan two pointer kept the visitors in touch. Eamon McGovern and Ethan McHugh traded points as Aghyaran held on thanks to a couple of good saves from their keeper Niall Hilley during the game.

Coalisland 1-12 Clonoe 2-15

CLONOE’S march towards the Intermediate league title continued at the home of their fiercest rivals as for the third game running they comfortably saw off one of their nearest challengers.

There was nothing between the sides in the opening half at Father Campbell Park as they were local together on 1-7 apiece. Connor McAliskey and Cathaoir Quinn got the goals for their respective sides with Cormac O’Hagan, Tiernan Quinn, Ryan Quinn and McAliskey among the points.

O’Hagan, Ruairi McHugh and Cathaoir Quinn had second half scores for the Fianna but it was Clonoe who were the better side. Ryan Quinn got the visitors second goal of the game with Ryan McCabe, Declan McClure and James Taggart all featuring among their points on a day when McAliskey helped himself to 1-7.

Moy 4-18 Owen Roes 2-13

MOY remain in pole position to clinch an anticipated runner up spot in the Division when they produced a fine attacking display of football to get the better of Owen Roes on home soil.

All but one of the six goals arrived in the first half with Michael Conroy getting the first from the penalty spot. Liam McGeary and team Captain Ryan Coleman got further Moy majors with Damien McCrossan and Dara Dooher responding for Owen Roes to leave it 3-11 to 2-7 at the interval.

In the second half the visitors had points from Cathal McShane, Adam Coyle, Conor O’Neill and Daire McGonigle but they were always chasing the game. Man of the match Declan Conroy got goal number four for the winners on his way to a tally of 1-6 which was matched by his brother Michael while Coleman weighed in with 1-4 as well.

Greencastle 2-12 Eglish 2-13

A MIDWEEK defeat by leaders Clonoe ended Eglish’s title challenge but they returned to winning aways at the weekend away to a Greencastle side who are struggling for results at present.

Eglish started well with points from their leading marksman Ethan Jordan but a Sean Og Teague goal at the second attempt after his penalty was saved got Greencastle up and running. Mark Carson and Ryan Gumley added points but just before the break a Jordan penalty helped give the visitors a slender 1-7 to 1-5 lead.

Sean Coneelly and Jordan exchanged points on the restart before the latter converted another spot kick in the 44th minute. Carson and Jordan swapped points and while Greencastle finished strongly with while flags from Sean Fox and Carson coupled with an injury timer goal from the latter their efforts just came up short.

Stewartstown 0-15 Rock 1-15

ROCK are a side who are in bang in form at the moment and they made it five wins on the spin with a hard-earned result away to a Stewartstown side who remain in deep trouble in joint bottom spot.

Rock dominated the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they built up a 1-11 to 0-7 scoreline with the aid of a Conor McGarrity goal coupled with points from Liam Nugent, Shane Murphy and Aidan McGarrity. Macaulay Quinn, Anton Coyle and Connor McElhatton were among the points for a Harps side who had it all to do in the second half.

The Harps improved in the second period with two pointers from Coyle and McElhatton along with singles from Gareth Devlin and Shea O’Neill. Rock though had done enough to taker another victory with Peter Loughran and Murphy getting further points.

Aghaloo 2-13 Killeeshil 1-9

THIS repeat of last season’s Junior Championship final was a massive game for both sides and it was Aghaloo who reversed that result to ensure their safety and keep neighbours Killeeshil joint bottom of the table.

The home side had their noses in front at halftime on a 1-7 to 1-4 scoreline and they never looked back. Michael Muldoon got their first half goal with Niall McElroy among their points while Luke Donnelly got the Killeeshil major with Ciaran Reilly featuring among their points.

Michael Carty hit a Killeeshil two pointer with Dillon O’Neill scoring as well but it was to be Aghaloo’s day. Rory McGlone got their second goal with McElroy taking his personal haul to half a dozen and Jay Douglas and Harry McGinn tagging on points for a big result.

Drumquin 1-17 Beragh 0-17

SINCE gaining promotion last term Drumquin’s home form has been amazing and they delivered here again for a result that makes sure that they will be plying their trade in Intermediate football again in 2026.

The Wolfe Tones did it without the services of their leading marksman Oisin Gormley who is among the top scorers in the Division. Oisin Rodgers got the a;; important goal for the winners with Finnen Patterson weighing in with half a dozen points with Ronan Strain and Sean McDonagh getting four and three respectively while Oisin McMenamin contributed a brace.

The Red Knights were also without their sharpshooter in Conor Owns and in his absence Mattie McSorley took up the mantle with an impressive 0-11 to his name. Sean McCann and Peter Meenagh featured among the points for the visitors as well but Drumquin deservedly took the spoils.

Kildress 1-14 Fintona 0-11

KILDRESS are going great guns at the moment and that was bad news for visiting Fintona at Gortacladdy as the Wolfe Tones made it seven straight wins to move up to joint fourth in the table.

The hosts led by double scores at the turnaround with Shea Quinn, Johnny Connolly, Shea Tracey and Philip Lennon all on target. Niall Donnelly and a Conan Hegarty brace had given the Pearses an early advantage but that was as good as it got for them.

Patrick McWilliams and Aaron McCarney did reduce the deficit on the restart but Kildress hit back through Quinn and Tracey with Corey Holland getting their goal. Caolan Donnelly did get a two pointer for Fintona but it wasn’t enough as they stay in trouble in the playoff positions.