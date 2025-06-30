ACL Div 2 round-up: Rock get off the mark at the Fianna

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Coalisland 1-11 Rock 1-14

AT the fifth time of asking Rock have broken their points duck thanks to a fine display away to Coalisland as the hosts lost at Father Campbell Park for the second game running.

Advertisement

Rock were into their stride early as Shane Murphy and Liam Nugent both registered two pointers. Bailey Leonrad and Tiernan Quinn responded for the Fianna but then Diarmaid Carroll scored a 23rd minute goal to leave Rock leading 1-9 to 0-4 at the turnaround.

In the opening ten minutes of the second half the home side fought back with points from Cormac O’Hagan (2), Quinn and Paddy McNeice. A second Murphy two pointer coupled with scores from Nugent, and Conor McGarrity kept Rock in front and while Quinn got a late Coalisland goal it came too late to save them.

Kildress 0-10 Clonoe 2-25

AT half-time in Gortacladdy only the minimum separated the two sides but it was a completely different story after the break as Clonoe eased to victory to make it five wins from five.

The Wolfe Tones had the wind at their backs in the first half and with Shea Quinn on song from placed balls they only trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at halftime. Ryan Quinn, Connor McAliskey, Eoin Mansell and leading scorer Tommy Taggert among the Rahillys scorers.

Quinn took his personal haul for Kildress to 0-9 with Tiernan McNally their only other marksman on the night but the visitors completely dominated the second half. James Taggart and Quinn got their goals with points coming from McAliskey, Ryan McCabe, Rhys Donnelly and Taggert who finished with 0-8 to his name.

Aghaloo 3-11 Stewartstown 3-8

Advertisement

NIALL McElroy was the toast of Aghaloo on Friday night as he bagged a last-minute goal to give his side their first points since their return to Intermediate football at the expense of Stewartstown.

Sixty seconds earlier it looked as though the Harps were going to go home with a share off the spoils after Shea O’Neill had sent a 13m free straight to the net. McElroy had opened the scoring with a goal as well and that helped Aghaloo to lead 1-5 to 1-4 at the break, O’Neill with the Stewartstown goal from the penalty spot.

Four minutes into the second half Tiarnan Donnelly raised a green flag but Stewartstown responded with a Dan Lowe goal and an O’Neill point. Wing half back Conor Mullen got a trio of points with Ruairi McGlone also on target with Lowe and Tiernan Rushe replying for Stewartstown until that dramatic finale.

Eglish 2-21 Owen Roes 2-11

EGLISH are another side in Intermediate football who have yet to drop a point but they got a severe test at Connolly Park here against an Owen Roes side who led by four points at one stage in the second half.

Cathal McShane kicked 0-4 in the first half for the visitors with Conall McCormack and Tony Devine also on target but Eglish had a narrow 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the interval with Emmet McKenna their goal scorer and Ethan Jordan, Paul Mason and Enda O’Donnell featuring among their points.

Jordan knocked over a two point free on the restart but then both Ronan McNulty and Aodhan Gormley got Owen Roes goals. McShane weighed in with a couple of points as well but Eglish soon reasserted themselves. Jordan got a goal on his way to a 1-11 haul that included three two pointers while Seamus and Turlough Muldoon had points as well.

Fintona 0-15 Moy 3-18

MOY are another side who have started the season impressively and they produced that form again away to Fintona on Friday evening to make it five wins out of five.

The visitors dominated the first half to lead 0-12 to 0-4 and they never looked back. Declan Conroy, Liam McGeary, Ryan Coleman, Diarmuid McKeown and Michael Conroy were among their points with Caolan Donnelly, Callum Welsh and Jared Brogan the Fintona marksmen.

Mark McGlinn (2), Donnelly and Brogan all had two pointers for the home side in the second period but they failed to score a goal. Moy on the other hand found the net three times with Jamie Coleman getting a brace and Declan Conroy also on target as they pulled away from their opponents in the end.