ACL Div 2 round-up: Seven up for the Rahillys

ACL DIVISION 2 ROUND-UP

Stewartstown 2-8 Clonoe 5-20

CLONOE produced a power packed second half display to ease to victory away to Stewartstown as they made it seven wins from seven to leave the Harps still in bother at the opposite end of the table.

Connor McAliskey converted an early penalty for the Rahillys but Stewartstown responded with a spot kick of their own through Shea O’Neill to lead. Points from Declan McClure, Rhys Donnelly and McAliskey coupled with a Ryan McCabe goal saw the lead change hands although a second major from O’Neill reduced the gap to three at the break.

In the second half though there was only one side in it as Stewartstown managed only four points with Dan Lowe and Niall Dillon among their scorers. Midfielder Darragh McGrath got a brace of goals with McAliskey getting another major on his way to a personal haul of 2-6 while Danny McNulty featured among the points as well.

Owen Roes 2-13 Aghaloo 0-13

TWO third quarter goals ultimately proved to be the difference in this encounter as Owen Roes moved up to joint second in the table as opponents Aghaloo again came up just short.

There was nothing between the two sides in the opening period with the hosts shading things 0-9 to 0-7. Cathal McShan landed a trio of points with Conal McCormack and Peter Kirk also on target, Niall McElroy and Tiarnan Donnelly responding for Aghaloo.

The opening score of the second half was a Dara Dooher goal to put some daylight between the sides. Donnelly, McElroy and Ruairi McGlone had second half points for Aghaloo but Owen Roes kept them at arm’s length with points from Dooher and Conn Tinney coupled with a Ronan McNulty goal.

Fintona 2-17 Rock 1-20

ROCK scored a late two pointer from Shane Murphy to earn a crucial share off the spoils away to a Fintona side who looked set to collect what would have been only their second win of the campaign.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and they greeted the short whistle 0-9 to 0-6 in front thanks to points from Murphy, Conor McGarrity and Liam Nugent. Cathal Starrs, Caolan Donnelly and Mark McGlinn had scores for the Pearses.

Straight from the restart Donnelly grabbed a Fintona goal but Rock replied almost instantly with a major of their own from Nugent. Starrs landed a two pointer and Donnelly got a second goal and when McGlinn and Donnelly also followed with two pointers things looked good for Fintona. Rock though refused to give in and scores from Caolan Chada and Shea Daly kept them in touch until Murphy took his personal haul to 0-8 with that late equaliser from a free after Fintona had breached the three man up rule.

Killeeshil 1-10 Beragh 3-13

KILLEESHIL’S wait for their first points of the season continues after visiting Beragh laid the foundations for victory in the first half at St.Marys Park with three goals.

Oisin Donnelly got the first major as early as the 6th minute. Tomas Hoy and Dillon O’Neill landed points for the home side but a blistering five minute spell in the closing stages of the half that yielded goals from Conor Owens and Sean McCann either side of a Martin Rodgers two pointer left the Red Knights in control.

Owens and Jack Campbell had a brace apiece for the visitors in the second half with Donnelly and Ben McSorley their other marksmen. Ciaran Reilly converted a Killeeshil penalty with Packie McMullan and Ruairi O’Neill featuring among the points but the damage had been done in that opening half.

Kildress 2-10 Drumquin 0-12

KILDRESS secured a massive result at Gortacladdy on Monday evening as they picked up only their second win of the campaign to end a three game winning streak for Drumquin.

In the battle of the Wolfe Tones it was Kildress who edged the first half 1-5 to 0-7 with the aid of a Caolan McNamee goal, Shea Quinn, Shea Loughran, Oisin Gormley and Oisin McMenamin among the points for their respective teams.

A second goal was always going to be a crucial score and it was Kildress who got it through Oisin McDonald. Quinn, Eoin Brannigan and Shea Treacy added points and while Gormley took his personal haul to 0-7 for the visitors his efforts proved to be in vain.