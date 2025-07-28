ACL Div 2 round-up: Warnock rescues Greencastle

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Greencastle 2-12 Moy 1-15

THIS was the game of the day in Intermediate circles at the weekend and it lived up to expectations as Moy dropped their first point of the campaign away to a Greencastle side who now have four stalemates to their name.

Greencastle made all the early running as they raced into a 1-4 to 0-1 advantage with the help of a Dan Tuohy goal for a lead that they maintained for most of the game although they required a late equaliser. Cahir McCullagh and Ryan Gumley had points as well but a Patrick Lavery goal coupled with Michael Conroy scores cut the deficit to the minimum at the interval.

Mark Carson scored a second half goal for Greencastle with McCullagh and Miceal McCann tagging on points with Conroy, Colm Cavanagh and Liam McGeary replying for Moy. Conroy hit a brilliant two pointer in injury time to put Moy in front for the first time in the game but Sean Warnock ensured his side got a share of the spoils.

Fintona 1-16 Eglish 7-19

EGLISH made sure that they remain in title contention when they produced a stunning display in the art of taking goals away to a Fintona side who are hovering just above the danger zone.

Nathan Horsfield and Conor McCann both scored opening quarter goals within three minutes of each other and Conall McNulty added a third but the Pearses were still very much in contention at the break thanks to an Eoghan Hegarty goal and points from Jared Brogan and Aaron McCarney.

McCarney, Brogan, Caolan Donnelly and Oran Hughes all contributed points for the Pearses in the second period but Eglish’s ability to get goals was crucial. Ryan Donnelly, Seamus Muldoon, Emmett McKenna and Ethan Jordan all got majors with the latter also weighing in with nine points for good measure.

Naomh Eoghan 2-19 Drumquin 2-14

THESE two sides have enjoyed a good run of results in their last five outings and this time around it was Naomh Eoghan who came out on top as they came from behind at home to account for Drumquin.

The Wolfe Tones edged the opening half 0-9 to 0-7 with Oisin Gormley once again leading the charge on the scoring front while Finnen Patterson and Oisin McMenamin also registered. Aidan McSorley kicked four first half points for the home side with Kevin Gallagher getting a brace.

Eoin Devine and Gormley swapped points on the restart before Caolan Gormley got a Drumquin goal. Devine landed a two pointer before we had three goals in a four minute spell with Niall Mayse and Piaras McSorley on target for Naomh Eoghan and Frankie McAlynn responding for Drumquin. The winners though then stepped their foot on the gas with Devine (4), Mayse and Aidan McSorley closing the game out with points.

Aghyaran 0-11 Rock 1-16

THIS was a massive game for both sides who went into the contest with only one win each under their belts and it was Rock who secured the vital two points with an Odhran Nugent goal in the final quarter proving crucial.

Rock greeted the short whistle 0-9 to 0-5 in front thanks to points from Liam Nugent, Aidan Nugent and Shane Murphy. The McHughes did all of the scoring for the St.Davogs on the night with Ronan (3), Eoghan and substitute Ethan their first half marksmen.

Ethan had an early second half brace for the home side but McGarrity and Liam Nugent cancelled those out before Odhran Nugent bagged the only goal of the game in the 49th minute. Aghyaran now had it all to do and despite points from Ronan and Dermot McHugh they never looked like closing the gap.

Kildress 0-15 Aghaloo 0-13

KILDRESS have found a bit of form at just the right time as this success over Aghaloo at Gortacladdy on Friday night was their third win on the trot to ease them away from the danger zone and keep their opponents still looking over their shoulders.

The Tones led by double scores at halftime, 0-10 to 0-5, with Shea Quinn once again kicking a number of points with Caolan McNamee and Shea Loughran also on target, Niall McElroy and Jody McGlone among the Aghaloo marksmen.

Aghaloo staged a second half comeback thanks to scores from McElroy, Conor Mullen, McGlone and Tiernan Donnelly but they could never get their noses in front. Quinn took his personal haul to 0-7 with Johnny Connolly, Oisin McDonald and MJ Connolly also getting their names o the scoresheet for the delighted hosts.

Killeeshil 1-7 Coalisland 3-8

IN the end Coalisland justified their favourites tag at St.Marys Park but it was only in the second half that they managed to get on top of their opponents after Killeeshil had only trailed by the minimum at the break.

Killeeshil had the better of things in the opening quarter with points from Tomas Hoy and Dillon O’Neill being followed by a Conall Monaghan goal. Scores were proving difficult to come by but Tiernan Quinn an Niall Devlin managed points for the Fianna before a 29th minute Cormac O’Hagan goal gave the Fianna narrow 1-4 to 1-3 interval advantage.

The game turned on its head early in the second half as a Donal Sheeran goal in the 35th minute was followed by one from Devlin sixty seconds later. Coalisland now had the bit between their teeth and they added points from Peter Herron (2) and Cathaoir Quinn to ease to victory despite late scores from Hoy.

Stewartstown 2-12 Beragh 3-15

BERAGH moved onto double figures in the points column when they produced a strong second half performance to pull away from a Stewartstown side who remain second from bottom of the table.

The Harps looked lively in the opening quarter with Shea O’Neill scoring a brace of goals including one from the penalty spot and Dan Lowe getting a couple of points. Beragh though hit back with goals of their own from Oisin Donnelly and Finn Grimes and with Martin Rodgers and Ben McSorley getting points as well they edged the first half 2-8 to 2-7.

Rodgers and Lowe exchanged points on the resumption before a Donnelly brace came either side of a goal from defender Matthew McCartan to open up a gap for the Red Knights. Lowe, Tiernan Rushe and Stephen Talbot had scores to try and keep Stewartstown in the hunt but Beragh closed the game out with a brace of points from Rodgers.