ACL Division 2: Wins for Greencastle and Beragh

Greencastle 0-12 Fintona 1-9

MARK Carson proved to be the Greencastle hero on Friday night when he held his nerve to convert a two point free with the last kick of the game to ensure that St Patrick’s maintained their unbeaten start to the Division Two campaign.

An Eoghan Hearty goal ten minutes into the second half had put the Pearses in front in a low scoring encounter and they looked like holding out until substitute Carson saved the day.

On the night it was probably a fair result although Greencastle will look back with regret on the two or three goals chances that they squandered in the opening period. For Fintona it was their first point of the season at their second attempt and they will take a lot of positives from going to a tricky venue and getting a share of the spoils.

John McCullagh, who was excellent for the home side, opened the scoring in the second minute only for Jared Brogan to level matters. McCullagh, who scored all seven of his side’s first half points, edged Greencastle back in front but that advantage didn’t last long as Fintona midfielder Peter McGlinn landed a two pointer.

McCullagh converted a brace of frees as well as two from play as Greencastle showed signs of taking a stranglehold in the game. Fintona though stayed in touch with scores from Aidan Donnelly and Jared Brogan.

During that first half the home side sliced open the Pearses defence on a few occasions but they were unable to raise a green flag as McCullagh, Dan Tuohey and Sean Fox all saw chances go abegging. McCullagh then put Greencastle two in front but Fintona had the last say of the half through Donnelly to reduce the deficit to the minimum at the short whistle, 0-7 to 0-6.

Scores proved just as difficult to come by in the second half with both defences on top with the hard working Fox getting through a mountain of work for the home side.

Within sixty seconds of the restart Greencastle midfielder Ronan Hollywood had opened the scoring but the Pearses replied kin the next attack through Brogan. A McCullagh free left two between the sides but then Fintona hit the front when Eoghan Hegarty finished to the net past keeper Dara McDermott.

Aaron McCarney followed that up with a successful free and it was the visitors who now had their tails up going into the final quarter. The Fintona rearguard were standing firm with Mark McGlinn, Eugene Liam McCarroll and Niall Murray to the fore.

At the other end of the field Seamus Warnock, Tiarnan Teague and Mark McNulty were giving precious little away either as we went into the closing stages. McCullagh and Conan Hegarty swapped points from frees as we went into injury time. Greencastle pushed forward and Fintona were penalised for the three man up rule with Carson electing to take the kick from outside the arc and he made no mistake with his conversion to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Scorers

Greencastle

John McCullagh 0-9 (4F), Mark Carson 0-2 (2ptF), Ronan Holywood 0-1

Fintona

Eoghan Hegarty 1-0, Peter McGlinn 0-2 (2pt), Jared Brogan 0-2, Aidan Donnelly 0-2, Cathal Starrs 0-1, Aaron McCarney 0-1 (F), Conan Hegarty 0-1 (F)

The Teams

Greencastle

Dara McDermott, Mark McNulty, Seamus Warnock, Barry McGarvey, Dan McCrory, Conor Carson, Tiarnan Teague, Ronan Holywood, Miceal McCann, Dan Tuohey, Enda Clarke, Sean Fox, John McCullagh, Sean Warnock, Ryan Gumley. Subs: Mark Carson for Hollywood, Enda McKenna for McCrory

Fintona

Oisin Watson, Patrick McWilliams, Mark McGlinn, Eugene Liam McCarroll, Caolan Donnelly, Niall Murray, Aidan Donnelly, Conor McGoldrick, Peter McGlinn, Eoghan Hegarty, Cathal Starrs, Jared Brogan, Aaron McCarney, Niall Donnelly, Conan Hegarty.

Beragh 1-22 Kildress 0-12

BERAGH made it two wins from two when they produced an impressive display to comfortably see off the challenge of Kildress at St.Marys Park on Friday evening.

The Wolfe Tones made the trip hoping to break their points duck for the season at the third time of asking but they were always chasing the game after Callum Corrigan bagged an 8th minute goal.

Conor Owens, Sean McCann and Oisin Donnelly tagged on points with Martin Rodgers completing the first half scoring with the first of his three two pointers on the night. Shea Quinn was in superb form for the visitors with his haul including a brace of two pointers as well.

There was no let up from the Red Knights on the restart as they continued to lay siege to their opponents goals. Donnelly, Owens, Rodgers and the McSorleys Matthew and Ben all tagged on points as they kept the scoreboard ticking over. Quinn took his personal haul to 0-10 with Caolan McNamee and Adam Connolly the only other marksmen for Kildress on the night but it wasn’t enough.