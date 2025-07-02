ACL Div 3 round-up: Cookstown again have the upper hand on Eskra

ACL DIVISION 3A

Cookstown 4-19 Eskra 0-14

THIS was the second meeting of these two sides in just over a week and once again Cookstown had the upper hand as they continued their perfect start to the season in Division 3A with an emphatic victory over Eskra at Paddy Cullen Park.

The Father Rocks were always in control and the game was as good as over as a contest by halftime after leading 3-9 to 0-5 with their goals coming from Nathan Connolly, Matthew McNeill and Michael McElhatton (penalty). Seamus Glackin and Karol McGuigan weighed in with 0-5 between them, Finn Kelly with 0-3 for the Emmetts.

Aaron Kelly, Cormac Arkinson, Tommy Meegan and Finn Kelly all registered for the visitors after the break but it was never going to be enough. Connolly got his second goal of the game with the Cookstown bench making an impact as well landing five points with Eoghan Donnelly and Keegan Hampsey getting a brace each.

Strabane 0-20 Glenelly 3-4

STRABANE were in fine point scoring form at Sigerson Park as they made light of the fact that they conceded three goals against Glenelly to pick up the win that the needed to remain joint second in the table.

The winners led 0-8 to 0-2 at halftime with points coming from Ryan McElroy, Oran McGrath (4), Ronan McLaughlin and keeper Eoin Haire, Ronan O’Kane on target for the visitors.

O’Kane scored a goal in the second half as Glenelly closed the gap to three at one stage. Strabane responded with points from Gary Quigg, Ruairi White and Haydn McNamee but O’Kane got a second goal with Kevin McCullagh also finding the net. Strabane though were always able to keep their noses in front with Haire knocking over his second “45” with McLaughlin grabbing a two pointer and McNamee and Mark Roarty getting a couple each as well.

ACL DIVISION 3B

Leaders win local derby

Brocagh 0-19 Derrytresk 1-19

DERRYTRESK continue to lead the way at the summit of the Div 3B table after making it eleven wins from eleven starts but they certainly didn’t get things easy away to neighbours Brocagh.

It was nip and tuck throughout the first half with Mickey Hughes, Barry Donnelly, Niall Gavin and Liam Slater among the points for their respective sides before a goal from Gavin left the visitors 1-10 to 0-7 in front at halftime.

Cathal O’Neill, Eoghan McNally, Slater and Gavin ensured that Derrytresk stayed in front for the remainder of the game as they accounted for fourteen points between them. Hughes was the game’s top marksman with 0-9 with Donnelly finishing with 0-5 and Dan Deehan getting a couple for Brocagh but their efforts just came up short.

Killyman 1-12 Clann Na Gael 0-11

KILLYMAN collected their fourth win of the campaign as they made home advantage count against a fancied Clann na Gael side at the weekend.

The St.Marys struck for an early goal from Enda McGahan and it proved crucial as they kept their noses in front throughout the contest. Eamon Donnelly and McGahan had points with Robbie Conway and Gareth McDermott on target for the visitors to leave it 1-4 to 0-4 at halftime.

Conway hit another trio of points in the second half with Marc Henry getting a two pointer and Aaron Devine also on target. At the other end of the field though McGahan took his personal haul to 1-5 with Declan McAlinden, Ronan McVeigh and Donnelly scoring as well to give them a good win.

Tattyreagh 2-21 Errigal Ciaran 3-10

TATTYREAGH justified their favourites tag to stay hot on the heels of leaders Derrytresk but it was only in the final quarter that they managed to shake of the challenge of a dogged Errigal Ciaran side.

Points from Ryan Lynch and Davy Harte coupled with a Barry Donnelly goal meant that it was the visitors who shaded the first half 1-7 to 1-5, Keelan McDonagh with the Tattyreagh major.

Lynch took his personal haul to half a dozen while the visitors had second half goals from Robbie Harper and Ewan McCabe but Tattyreagh managed to turn things around. McDonagh was in outstanding form finishing with 1-11 to his name, including a couple of two pointers, with Mickey Allen also finding the net and Joe Cartin and Ronan Collins both landing two pointers.

Donaghmore 1-12 Brackaville 1-19

BRACKAVILLE made the short trip to Father Devlin Park to take on Donaghmore and the returned home with the spoils to leave the hots still searching for their first win.

The Roes greeted the short whistle 0-8 to 0-5 in front with Ronan McHugh, Jason O’Neill and Shea Fee responsible for their entire total, Conor McGinn in fine scoring form for the home side.

A McHugh goal opened the second half scoring and Brackaville were always able to maintain that gap. McGinn took his personal haul to 0-11 with Aodhan Molloy getting their goal and Aidan McCloskey the other Donaghmore marksman on the day. Brackaville though ensured their victory with further scores from O’Neill, McHugh, O’Neill and Cailum Coyle.