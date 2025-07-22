ACL Div 3 round-up: Eire Ogs made to battle by Eskra

ACL DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Eskra 3-10 Clogher 3-16

CLOGHER continue to lead the way at the summit of the Division 3A table but they had to pull out all the stops to get the better of local rivals Eskra in a keenly contested local derby.

The Emmets played some good football in the first half and a shock looked to be on the cards when they established a 3-7 to 1-7 interval lead.

Tiernan McCaffery, Cathal Arkinson and Johnny Hackett got the goals for the Emmetts with Conor O’Hagan and Cormac Hughes among their points while Fergal McKenna got the Clogher goal with Ryan McCaughey and Jamie Callaghan getting points.

In the second half the Eire Ogs were a different side as they limited their opponents to just three points. Conor Shields and Vincent Lowry both raised green flags for the winners with Eoin McCarron, FB McCaughey, Marc McConnell and Ryan McCaughey getting points.

Augher 1-7 Cookstown 5-23

COOKSTOWN made it nine wins out of nine to stay hot on the heels of leaders Clogher as they eased to victory over Augher at Father Hackett Park.

It was a game that was already over as a contest by the short whistle with the Father Rocks leading 2-13 to 0-5. The Father Rocks had eleven different scorers on the night with Nathan Connolly, Michael Oscar Devlin, Conall Sheehy, Barry Potter and Matthew Carberry getting their goals.

Darragh Kavanagh hit 0-4 for the St.Macartans with Ronan McElroy getting a brace and Eoghan Keenan their goal but they were always up against it. Peter McGurk and Karol McGuigan had Cookstown points with the five goal scorers also weighing in with 0-13 between them as well.

Drumragh 3-8 Glenelly 0-17

GLENELLY produced arguably their best performance of the season to date when a late Lorcan McCullagh point earned them a share off the spoils against Drumragh at Clanabogan.

Ronan Maguire, Malachy McManus and Niall McCarney were the goal scorers for the Sarsfields with the latter adding four points for good measure. McCullagh had kicked four scores prior to that equaliser with Garret O’Neill matching that 0-5 haul and Ronan O’Kane, Cormac McBride and Eamon McConnell all getting a brace each.

Daniel O’Neill continued his rich vein of form for the home side with a trio of points with Conor Gormley also on target but McCullagh denied them what looked a win right at the end.

ACL DIVISION 3B ROUND-UP

Donaghmore 1-4 Derrytresk 4-25

DERRYTRESK’S march towards the D3A League title continued at Father Devlin Park on Saturday afternoon as they ruthless put bottom of the table Donaghmore to the sword.

Niall Gavin scored a candidate for one of the quickest goals in Tyrone club football history when he had the ball in the Donaghmore net after only twenty seconds. No doubt the home side feared the worst even at that early stage and a brace of Eoin McNally goals after Pat Campbell had found the net left it 4-13 to 0-2 at halftime.

Caolan Quinn converted an early second half penalty for the home side but while both he and Conor McGinn got two points each for their side it was only academic. Gavin added five points to his early strike with McNally getting four points and fellow goal scorer Campbell three while Cathal O’Neill and Kieran McGee got 0-5 between them.

Urney 2-8 Tattyreagh 1-17

SECOND place Tattyreagh made the trip to third place Urney and it was the visitors who came out on top to cement themselves as the only realistic challengers to runaway leaders Derrytresk.

Tattyreagh led 1-9 to 0-5 at the interval to leave their opponents with it all to do in the second period. Gareth Mimnagh got the Tattyreagh goal with Eoin McGrath, Johnny Harkin and Joe Cartin featuring among their points, Conor McDaid and Anthony McCrossan on target for the St.Columbas.

In the second half McDaid took his personal haul to 1-5 with a goal while Kyle Henry also found the net but Tattyreagh always looked to be in control. McGrath top scored for the winners with 0-7 to his name while Harkin was just a point behind him.

Brackaville 1-18 Clann na Gael 1-12

BRACKAVILLE moved up to joint third in the Division 3B table when they came from behind at O’Brien Park to beat Clann na Gael and record their 8th win of the campaign.

The visitors got the perfect start with an early Kevin Moran goal but the Roes wasted no time in turning things around. Shea Fee, Ronan McHugh and Dale McSorley all raised white flags to leave the home side leading 0-12 to 1-6.

Ciaran Kerlin, Niall O’Doherty, Gareth McDermott and Robbie Conway had second half points for Clann na Gael but it was Brackaville who now had the bit between their teeth. Fee scored a goal to finish with 1-6 while McHugh and McSorley both took their personal hauls to 0-5 with Jason O’Neill getting a couple as well.

Brocagh 1-24 Errigal Ciaran III 2-6

BROCAGH collected their sixth victory of the season when they made home advantage count at the Loughshore against Errigal Ciaran to move above their opponents in the table.

Michael Robinson got the goal for the Emmets with Barry Donnelly weighing in with half a dozen points, Mickey Hughes notching 0-5, Paddy Canavan and Oisin Robinson three each and Cathal Donnelly and Justin Campbell also on target.

Shane Donaghy got both goals for the Dunmoyle based men with Jarlath Harte 0-2, Darren Carson 0-1, Ewan Mc Cabe 0-1 and James Harte 0-1 featuring among their points but it was Brocagh who deservedly took the spoils.