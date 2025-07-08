ACL Div 3 round-up: Eire Ogs win top clash

ACL DIVISION 3A

Drumragh 1-13 Clogher 1-18

THIS was a big game for both sides in Division 3A and it was Clogher who took the spoils from their visit to Clanabogan to move four points clear at the top of the table and strike a blow to Drumragh’s title ambitions.

The Eire Ogs laid the foundations for their victory in the first half as they established a 1-8 to 0-5 lead. Fergal McKenna got their goal with Ciaran Bogue hitting three points and McKenna doing likewise, Daniel O’Neill with all bar one of the Sarsfields tally.

Ryan McCaughey and Vincent Lowry had early second half points for Clogher but Drumragh then enjoyed their best spell of the game with Niall McCarney landing five points before Ronan Maguire ran the length of the field to fire in a brilliant goal to level matters. Clogher though lifted their game with Bogue to the fore as he kicked a brace of two pointers in a row before tagging on two singles as well to ensure victory.

Augher 0-12 Glenelly 1-19

TWO sides who are struggling at the wrong end of the table went head to head here at Father Hackett Park and it was Glenelly who took the spoils thanks to a strong second half display.

Lorcan McCullagh scored the only goal of the game and that is what separated the two sides at halftime, 1-9 to 0-9. Eamon McConnell ad Ronan O’Kane had points for the visitors with Darragh Kavanagh and Aidan McElroy responding for the St.Macartans.

Augher’s leading marksman Kavanagh finished with an impressive 0-8 to his name but the better range of scoring from Glenelly ultimately proved to be the difference. McConnell and O’Kane both finished with 0-5 apiece with Cormac McBride getting a couple of a night when they had nine different scorers to their opponents three.

ACL DIVISION 3B

Urney 4-18 Donaghmore 4-9

URNEY moved up to third place on their own in the Division 3B league table thanks to a nine point success at home to Donaghmore in a high scoring encounter to leave the visitors still looking to break their duck.

It’s not often that two players score a hattrick of goals in a game but that is what happened here as Conor Lafferty and Larry Shields both weighed in with 3-1 each. Remarkably though they weren’t the top scorers ion the game with that honour going to Conor McDaid who shot 1-8.

Ryan Henry, JP McMenamin and Sean Hughes accounted for seven points between them for the St.Columbas with Caolan Quinn and Sean McCaul matching that tally for Donaghmore while Michael Logan got their fourth goal.

Brocagh 0-14 Killyman 3-13

KILLYMAN made the trip to the Loughshore to take on Brocagh and goals proved to be the difference for the St.Marys as they secured their fifth win of the campaign to move level with their opponents in the table.

It was a game that the visitors always seemed to have the upper hand in and they greeted the short whistle 1-9 to 0-7 in front thanks to a goal from Eoghan McGahan. Enda McGahan, Ronan McVeigh and Gary Hamill all supplied points for the winners with Mickey Hughes and Barry Donnelly responding for the Emmetts.

Hughes took his personal haul to 0-7 for Brocagh with Patrick Canavan and Joe McNally also on target but they were always chasing the game. Eoghan McGahan got his second major on his way to 2-3 with Eamon Donnelly also raising a green flag and Declan McAlinden getting on the scoresheet as well.

Brackaville 3-12 Tattyreagh 2-12

IT would be true to say that Brackaville’s form has been inconsistent this season to date but on Friday night at O’Brien Park they produced one of their better performances to dent second place Tattyreagh’s title prospects.

The Roes were on the front foot from the first whistle and at halftime they had established a 2-6 to 0-6 lead with Shea Fee and Ronan McHugh getting their goals. Keelan McDonagh and Stephen Gervin were among the points for a Tattyreagh side who had it all to do in the second period.

McDonagh, Gervin and Joe Cartin all landed points while Mickey Allen got a goal but Brackaville were able to keep their opponents at arms length. Fee took his personal haul to 1-4 with Jason O’Neill and Dale McSorley claiming 0-8 between them while Sean Day got a crucial third goal for the winners.