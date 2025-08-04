ACL Div 3A/B round-up: Clogher dominate the ‘Derg

DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Clogher 1-20 Castlederg 0-9

CLOGHER had little difficulty in picking up another brace of league points as they eased to victory over Castlederg on Thursday night to stay top of the table and with only one game left to play they have set up a title shootout with Cookstown.

The game was over as a contest by halftime with the Eire Ogs racing into a convincing 1-14 to 0-4 lead. Marc McConnell got their goal in the closing stages a half that produced two pointers from Finbar McCaughey and Rory McElroy as well as singles from the likes of Sean Bogue, Ryan McCaughey and Michael McCaughey.

Adam Traynor and Daire Corry had points for the visitors but while they weren’t as prolific as they were in the first half Clogher were still comfortable with Barry McKenna, Cillian Barkey and Fergal McKenna all on target.

Cookstown 6-23 Glenelly 0-4

COOKSTOWN made it eleven wins out of eleven when they cruised past Glenelly at Paddy Cullen Park on Friday evening to stay two points off the pace with two games in hand on leaders Clogher.

It was a game that Cookstown dominated from first whistle to last but amazingly all six of their goals came in the second half. Niall McMurray, Michael McElhatton and Eoghan Donnelly were among the points as the Father Rocks led 0-13 to 0-2 at the break, Karl McCormack and Oscar O’Neill with the Glenelly points.

The floodgates really opened in the second half as Cookstown played some great attacking football. McMurray top scored with 2-7 to his name with Matthew Carberry, Nathan Connolly, Seamus Glackin and Luke Cullen all raising green flags as well and Karol McGuigan and Luke Neeson featuring among the points on a night when they had eleven different marksmen.

Strabane 0-22 Eskra 0-15

STRABANE guaranteed third spot in the Division 3A table when they had seven points to spare over Eskra at Sigerson Park on Friday evening.

Oran McGrath was in outstanding form for the winners with a dozen points to his name on the night with Haydn McNamee helping himself to 0-6 with Oran White (2), Ruairi Gormley and Ronan McLaughlin their other marksmen.

Conor O’Hagan top scored for the Emmetts with 0-7 while Aaron Kelly got 0-5, Luke Kelly a brace with Johnny Hackett, Cormac Hughes and Finn Kelly also on target but it wasn’t enough and they looked destined to finish in the lower half of the league table.

DIVISION 3B ROUND-UP

Derrytresk 2-16 Brackaville 3-9

THE champagne corks were popping at Derrytresk on Wednesday evening as they were presented with the D3B league trophy after victory at home to Brackaville. The Roers made them work hard for the result but it was win number 16 for the hosts as they emerged deserving champions.

The game wasn’t going according to the script in the first half with the visitors leading 1-5 to 0-7 at the break thanks to a Conor Stock goal, Dale McSorley and Cathal O’Neill among the points for their respective sides.

Experienced duo O’Neill and Niall Gavin both found the net in the third quarter to help turn the game on its head for Derrytresk. McSorley had a second Brackaville goal and Stock got a third but points from Liam Slater, Ciaran McGee, Gavin and O’Neill ensured victory for the home side.

Urney 2-14 Errigal Ciaran III 0-9

WITH two games left to play Urney are in a battle with Tattyreagh for runners up spot in the Division after they eased to win number eleven of the campaign at home to Errigal Ciaran Thirds.

Conor McDaid and Gerry Devine got the goals for the St.Columbas with both players among their points as well. Ryan Lynch top scored for the visitors with five points with Davy Harte getting a couple and Peter Campbell and Kevin Hughes also on target.

Urney though had more options on the scoring front with Shane McRory kicking three and Barry Shovlin, Sean McGowan, Adrian Maxwell and Jake Lafferty all getting a brace each.