ACL Div 3A/B round-up: Cookstown beat the leaders Clogher

ACL DIVISION 3A

Cookstown 2-15 Clogher 1-15

THIS was the game of the day and perhaps the gamer of the season to date in Div 3A as two sides with perfect records went head to head at Paddy Cullen Park with Cookstown coming out on top against leaders Clogher.

The Father Rocks controlled the opening half and were full value for their 1-7 to 0-3 lead. John McIvor’s recent goal scoring exploits continued with Lorcan McMurray, Michael McElhatton and Matthew Carberry all supplying points, Ryan McCaughey the sole marksman for the Eire Ogs.

Ciaran Bogue kicked 0-5 with McCaughey getting another two and while McMurray and Karol Wawrynkiewicz replied for Cookstown a Bogue goal left it very much game on with ten minutes left to play.

Crucially though Wawrynkiewicz got a second Cookstown goal and Niall McMurray, Darragh McHugh and Nathan Connolly all had points and that proved to be enough despite Finbar McCaughey, Bogue and Ryan McCaughey all landing late two pointers for Clogher.

Drumragh 0-16 Strabane 2-12

IT proved to be a real smash and grab for Strabane away to Drumragh as Haydn McNamee proved to be the two-goal hero for a result that moves them p to joint second in the table.

It was the Sarsfields who edged the opening half 0-6 to 0-5 thanks to points from Niall McCarney and Daniel O’Neill, Oran McGrath and McNamee with a brace apiece for the Sigersons.

McNamee and Dan McHaghney had early second half Strabane points but Drumragh hit back through Ronan Maguire, McCarney and Eamon McCann. McCarney took his personal haul to six but a mistake at the back allowed McNamee in for his first goal in the 56th minute. Drumragh looked to have weathered the storm thanks to an O’Neill point but McNamee cancelled that out before he took his personal haul to 2-6 when he flicked in the winner six minutes into injury time.

Glenelly 1-12 Castlederg 1-8

SOMETHING had to give here as two sides looking to break their points duck met and it was Glenelly who took the spoils as they came from behind at home at halftime to beat Castlederg.

The St.Eugenes had the better of things in the opening half hour and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 0-7 to 0-4 lead with Daire Corry and Adam Traynor among their points, Lorcan McCullagh and Ronan O’Kane on target for the hosts.

In the second half Traynor, Corry, O’Kane and Barry McConnell had points for their respective sides with Corin McConnell scoring a Castlederg goal. It was nip and tuck from there until the final whistle with McCullagh ensuring the hosts came out on top with a late goal on his way to a personal tally of 1-6.

Augher 0-13 Eskra 2-10

THIS local derby at Father Hackett brought together two sides who are struggling in the opening half of the league season and it was Eskra’s ability to get goals that helped them collect only their second win and leave their opponents Augher still ith only two points to their name.

Darragh Kavanagh once again led the way in the scoring stakes for the St.Macartans with 0-7 to his name with Ronan McElroy contributing 0-4 and Dara Donnelly (2) and Ben Treanor their other marksmen on the day.

Conor O’Hagan (3), Finn Kelly and Cormac Arkinson were among the points for the Emmetts with Cathal Arkinson and Cormac Hughes raising the green flags. Hughes continued his recent good scoring form by adding four points as well.

ACL DIVISION 3B

Errigal Ciaran III 2-14 Donaghmore III 2-11

Donaghmore are still looking for their first points in Div 3B despite a battling display against Errigal Ciaran in Dunmoyle as the hosts collected their fifth win.

Satar of the show for the winners was Ryan Lynch who finished the game with an impressive haul of 1-8 to his name. James Harte grabbed the other Errigal Ciaran goal with former County defender Davy Harte notching a brace of points with Barry Donnelly, Chris Kelly and Damian Dasher McDermott all on the scoresheet as well.

Conor McGinn led the way in the scoring stakes for Donaghmore with 1-3 with Aodhan Molloy getting their other major while Dylan McKay, Joe Kelly and PJ O’Neill all weighed in with a brace of points each, the latter’s a two pointer.

Brackaville 2-11 Brocagh 4-20

A FIFTH win of the campaign saw Brocagh move up to joint fourth in the table when they produced a fine scoring display against Brackaville at O’Brien Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Roes weren’t that shabby when it came to scores as well but on the day they still ended up well beaten by the Loughshore men. Not for the first time Mickey Hughes was in sparkling form for the Emmetts with 2-7 to his name with James McKiver and Barry Donnelly landing five points between them and Conan McDonald and Dean Canavan both raising green flags.

Jason O’Neill top scored for the home side with 0-7 to his name while Shea Fea weighed in with 1-2, Ronan McHugh 0-4 and Cailum Coyle 1-0 but it didn’t prevent them from slipping to a 6th defeat to date.