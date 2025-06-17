ACL Div 3A round-up: Clogher down the Derg with ease

Castlederg 0-13 Clogher 5-16

TWO sides at opposite ends of the Division 3A table went head to head here and the result went according to the formbook as an on fire Clogher side made it six wins out of six to leave Castlederg still looking for their first points.

It was a game that the Eire Ogs dominated from the off and they established a 2-6 to 0-2 lead by the end of the opening quarter although Castlederg closed the gap to seven by the break. Ciaran Bogue is the leading scorer in the division and he again demonstrated why with 2-5 to his name while Ryan McCaughey weighed in with 1-7.

Daire Corry, Adam Traynor and Corin McConnell were among the points for the St.Eugenes but Clogher were always in control with Conor Shields contributing 1-2 and Marc McConnell converting a penalty.

Augher 1-23 Drumragh 6-22

IT’S not often that you score 1-23 and still end up well beaten but that’s what happened Augher at Father Hackett Park on Friday evening as Drumragh racked up a huge total.

Sarsfields centre half forward Daniel O’Neill surely broke some sort of record as he ended up with an amazing 4-11 to his name on a day when he simply couldn’t miss. Niall McCarney and Ben Monk got the other majors for the visitors with Ronan and Niall Maguire among their points.

Darragh Kavanagh certainly did his bit on the day for the St.Macartans amassing a brilliant 0-17 with Cathal McKenna and Niall McCaughey also raising white flags and Ben Trainor getting their goal. The day though belong to Drumragh and in particular O’Neill to leave them just four points off the pace with a game in hand.

Eskra 1-18 Strabane 3-13

STRABANE were warm favourites in this encounter despite being away from home and while they justified that tag they were holding on a little in the second half as Eskra produced a spirited comeback.

The Sigersons led 2-7 to 0-8 at the break with Haydn McNamee and Oran White getting their goals while Oran McGrath was among the points, Aaron Kelly, Cathal Arkinson and Finn Kelly on target for the Emmetts.

Kelly and Conor O’Hagan helped close the gap before a 50th minute Arkinson goal had Eskra in front. O’Hagan then weighed in with a two pointer but with time running out the crucial score of the contest arrived with a Gary Quigg goal as the visitors managed to edge it.