ACL Div 3A round-up: Cookstown and Clogher cruise to wins

ACL DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Cookstown 2-24 Castlederg 0-12

COOKSTOWN may have been late starting their season but after two games they already look as though they have hit the ground running following a resounding victory over Castlederg at Paddy Cullen Park.

Advertisement

The Father Rocks led 0-13 to 0-7 at halftime but really put their opponents to the sword after the break. Lorcan McMurray, Niall McMurray, Conall Sheehy and Karol Wawrynkiewicz were among their first half points with Adam Traynor and Daire Corry responding for the St.Eugenes.

In the second half Nathan Connolly and Ronan Donnelly got the Cookstown goals with Lorcan McMurray taking his personal haul to 0-7 with Peter McGurk and Wawrynkiewicz also on target. Traynor finished with 0-8 to his name for the visitors but it all proved to be in vain.

Clogher 5-18 Glenelly 4-9

CLOGHER continue to set a cracking pace at the summit of the Division 3A table as they made it five wins from five to leaving Glenelly still looking for their first points from two outings.

It was a high scoring contest that produced nine goals with seven of those coming in the opening period. Finbar McCaughey and Ciaran Bogue (2) scored a brace of goals each with Conor Shields, Ryan McCaughey and Mark Bogue among their points as they established a 4-11 to 3-3 lead.

Aodhan McConnell, Ronan O’Kane and Garret O’Neill got the Glenelly goals but they never looked like closing the gap in the second half. Sean McCaffery got a couple of points for Clogher with Vincent Lowry getting their other goal while Rory Kennedy raised a green flag for Glenelly and Lorcan McCullagh weighed in with 0-4 for the visitors.

Strabane 3-17 Augher 0-10

Advertisement

STRABANE remain in early season contention with games in hand over two of the three sides above them and the result here at Sigerson Park was never in any doubt against an Augher side who tasted defeat for the third time.

Darragh Kavanagh, Ronan McElroy, Oran McGrath and Eoin Haire were among the points for their respective sides before Strabane took a grip on proceedings with two goals in a three minute spell approaching halftime. Hayden McNamee got their first and Martin Mongan the second to leave the scoreboard reading 2-5 to 0-6 at the turnaround.

Kavanagh and Dara Donnelly had second half points for the St.Macartans but they were always fighting a losing battle. Kevin Nelson, keeper Haire and McGrath all added points for the home side with the latter getting their third goal in the 49th minute on a day when he finished with a healthy 1-8 to his name.

Drumragh 1-19 Eskra 1-9

AN impressive first half performance from Drumragh at Clanabogan helped lay the foundations for their win over Eskra to leave them second in the table with six points to their name from four games.

They had the ball in the back of the Eskra net in the opening moments of the game via Daniel O’Neill and in truth they never looked back. O’Neill, Eoin Montgomery, Ronan Maguire and Niall McCarney all raised white flags before Conor O’Hagan got Eskra up and running. The Sarsfields were just as ruthless in the closing stages of the half with Maguire adding another four points for a 1-13 to 0-4 lead.

Eskra did play better in the second period and they managed to outscore their opponents during that time but the damage was done. Conor O’Hagan got a goal for the Emmetts with Aaron Kelly and Cormac Hughes tagging on points but it was just a matter of Drumragh keeping the scoreboard ticking over and they did that through Malachy McManus, McCarney and Ben Monk.

ACL DIV 3B ROUND-UP

Derrytresk 3-15 Urney 1-6

DERRYTRESK’S outstanding start to their Division 3B campaign continued on Sunday evening when they ran out convincing victors at home to Urney to make it eight straight wins and maintain their four-point cushion at the summit.

The league leaders were on top throughout the contest and were well on their way to the two points by halftime after leading 0-11 to 0-2. Niall Gavin, Odhran Hughes, Eoghan McNally and Caolan Corr were among their points with Jamie McAleer on target for the visitors.

Any hope that the St.Columbas had of mounting a comeback ended ten minutes into the second half when Pat Campbell raised a first green flag for Derrytresk. Conor McDaid and McAleer had points for the visitors but Niall Gavin then bagged a second major on his way to a personal haul of 1-5. Anthony Crossan did get a goal back for Urney but it was only a consolation score as Derrytresk closed the game out with a Shay McConville goal.

Clann na Gael 1-7 Errigal Ciaran Thirds 0-7

THIS game at Aughabrack never rose to any great heights but Clann na Gael won’t be too worried about that as they collected their fifth win of the season to move up to third in the table.

Robbie Conway hit the only goal of the game in the first half and he also added a brace of points with Conor Kerlin, Shay Browne and Dan Houston all getting one each. Ryan Lynch and Niall McCartan were among the Errigal Ciaran Thirds scorers to leave it 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

The less said about the second half the better with the fact that both sides managing only two further points each telling its own story. Ciaran Kerin and Gareth McDermott were the Clann na Gael marksmen as that Conway goal proved to be the difference despite Errigal Ciaran points from Lynch and Sean McGirr.