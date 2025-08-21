ACL Div 3A round-up: Glenelly and Drumragh sign off with wins

ACL DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Castlederg 1-10 Glenelly 2-14

IT was a contrasting finish to their respective campaigns for both sides as Glenelly collected a fourth win while Castlederg will make the drop down to 3B for next season having failed to win a single point.

The home side got their goal through Adam Traynor and he also added a point with their other marksmen being Darren Traynor (3), Connor Harper (2), Shea Leonard, Brian Coyle, Andy Crean and Cealif McMenamin.

Lorcan McCullagh has been in fine form for Glenelly this season to date and he continued here top scoring with a healthy 2-3. Rory Kennedy (3), Cathal O’Neill (2) and Ronan O’Kane (2) were also among their scorers as they gave themselves a boost ahead of the forthcoming championship.

Strabane 1-13 Drumragh 2-19

DESPITE a convincing win by Drumragh at Sigerson Park the result was still not enough to dislodge Strabane from a third place finish in Division 3A.

Daniel O’Neill led the way in the scoring stakes for the Sarsfields with both goals to his name and he added half a dozen points or good measure. Niall McCarney and Kian Murphy contributed 0-4 apiece for the winners as well while Niall McCarney posted a brace.

Oran White top scored for the Sigersons with 1-4 to his name with Oran McGrath and Conal Crawford both not far behind with 0-4 apiece as a league campaign that promised so much ended in disappointment.

Eskra 3-22 Augher 1-9

ESKRA made sure that they had exactly a 50% win ratio from their fourteen league games when they secured a thumping victory over neighbours Augher who finished a second from bottom in the table.

On the day the Emmetts had a good spread of scorers with no fewer than ten players on target. Conor O’Hagan led the way with an impressive 0-9 to his name with Aaron Kelly (3), Eoin McCaffrey (2) and Finn Kelly (2) all contributing points as well while Daire McCarroll, Rory Kinsella and Cormac Hughes got their goals.

It as an afternoon to forget for the St.Macartans Ciaran Treanor was to the fore for them finishing with 1-3 while Tiernan McElroy got a couple with Darragh Kavanagh and Aidan Colton pointing.