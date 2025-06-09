ACL Div 3B round-up: Tatts close the gap on the leaders

TATTYREAGH closed the gap on ACL Division 3B leaders Derrytresk to just two points thanks to a comfortable victory away to Killyman. Declan Gallagher, Callum Leonard and Luke Devlin grabbed the goals for the visitors with Keelan McDonagh top scoring with 0-7 and Ronan Collins, Joe Cartin and Andrew Allen contributing seven points between them.

Enda McGahan got the Killyman goal as well as a couple of pints with Ronan McVeigh hitting 0-5 and Gary Hamill weighing in with a trio of scores as it finished 3-17 to 1-14.

Omagh IIIs were 2-11 to 1-10 winners over Brackaville at Healy Park to leaver both sides sitting on eight points from eight games played. Ryan McGarvey and Ben McFarland scored the goals for the St.Endas with Oisin Campbell, Ronan Clarke and Joe Millar all featuring among their points. Shea Fee top scored for the visiting Roes with half a dozen points with Ronan McHugh notching 1-1, Jason O’Neill 0-2 and Tiernan McGlinchey their other marksman.

Brocagh were in fine scoring form on their trip to Father Devlin Park as they recorded a 3-21 to 0-13 win over Donaghmore to claim their third win of the campaign and leave the home side still searching for their opening points. Michael Hughes was once again to the fore in the scoring stakes for the Loughshore men with 1-9 to his name with Aidan Dorman accounting for 1-5.

James McKiver finished with 1-2 to his name while Cathal Donnelly and Owen Canavan got 0-5 between them. Dermot McAleer landed half a dozen points for the St.Patricks with Conor McGinn getting 0-4 and Colin Heron 0-3.