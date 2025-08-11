ACL Div 3B round-up: Tatts sign off campaign in style

ACL DIVISION 3B ROUND-UP

TATTYREAGH signed off their Division 3B League campaign in style with a resounding 3-21 to 0-7 win away to Clann na Gael- a result that secured them runners up spot behind champions Derrytresk.

The game was effectively over as a contest by the break with the winners establishing a 2-16 to 0-3 advantage. Keelan McDonagh has been in fine form for Tattyreagh of late and he continued that in this encounter finishing with an impressive 1-9 to his name with John McAleer and Stephen Gervin getting their other goals while Johnny Harkin, Niall Murray and Joe Cartin hit 0-7 between them.

Robbie Conway once again was the main source of scores for Clann na Gael with 0-5 to his name with Keenan Donaghy and Gareth McDermott getting a point each.

Three days after becoming the only side to beat Derrytresk in the league Urney were on the wrong end of a heavy defeat against Brackaville at O’Brien Park. Shea Fee (2-9), Dale McSorley (2-8), Ronan McHugh (1-7) and Jason O’Neill (2-1) were all in fine scoring form for the Roes with Tiernan McGlinchey and Daire Carberry getting the winners other goals on the night.

Luke Kelly top scored for the St.Columbas with 2-1 to his name with Danny Lynch getting their other goal with Kyle Henry (3) and Shea Sweeney also on target as it finished 9.25 to 2-6.

The action moved onto Friday night with Errigal Ciaran securing their 7th win of the season when beating Killyman 1-14 to 0-12 away from home.

Ryan Lynch got the only goal of the game for the Dunmoyle based men and he tagged on a trio of points for good measure with Sean McGirr (4), Robbie Harper (3), Michael McCann (2), Chris Kelly and Damien McDermott their other marksmen on the night. Shea Gates weighed in with 0-5 for the home side who also had scoring contributions from Cathal McGahan (2), Adam Cullen (2), Luke Roche, Eoghan McGahan and Declan McAlinden.