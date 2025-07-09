ACL Div One round-up: Clarkes stay out on top

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Dungannon 3-17 Pomeroy 0-11

THIS Thursday night encounter at O’Neill Park brought together two sides who are at opposite ends of the Division one table and the result went according to the form book as leaders Dungannon made it six wins out of six to leave Pomeroy still searching for their first points.

The Clarkes did most of the damage in the first half as they got themselves into a healthy position to lead 3-8 to 0-5. James Donaghy got a brace of goals with leading marksman Paul Donaghy also finding the net while teenager Ryan McCallan had all off the Plunketts tally.

In the second half McCallan tagged on another four points with Marty Coyle and Ronan Duffin also on target but they were fighting a losing battle. Matthew Quinn, Dailey Jones, Leo Hughes and Conor Kennedy all featured among the points with Donaghy raising a white flag six times to go with his first half major.

Derrylaughan 2-9 Edendork 1-21

A PROMISING start to the campaign for Edendork continued at the Loughshore on Friday evening as they collected their third win over a Derrylaughan side who have yet to break their duck.

Tomas Carney scored a first half goal for the Kevin Barrys but it was Edendork who led 1-10 to 1-3 at the interval. Stephen Corr got their goal with the accurate Conor Mallon landing a number of points and Jake Ferguson and Fiachra Nelis also on target.

Ciaran Gervin got the home side’s second goal with his brother Liam scoring a brace of points while Carney got a couple of two pointers. Edendork though always kept their noses in front with Mallon reaching 0-9 and Ferguson,

Corey Bell, Rian Nelis and Patrick McLernon all registering as well.

Killyclogher 1-16 Donaghmore 0-12

A STRONG first half display during which they made good use of the wind helped lay the foundations for victory for Killyclogher at hoe to Donaghmore.

There was less than sixty seconds gone when Oran Toal landed a two pointer and Nathan O’Neill and Mattie Howe tagged on points before John McKenna opened Donaghmore’s account in the 10th minute. Deasun Quinn got the visitors only other score as Killyclogher assumed control. Toal landed another two pointer with Howe getting a brace and Tiernan Cox three points to see them lead 0-13 to 0-2.

Donaghmore hit back in the third quarter with all three of their scorers proving to be two pointers from Quinn (2) and Philip Donnelly. Howe and Cox then traded points with Quinn and Niall McKenna before Cox got a crucial goal four minutes from time to end any hopes of a Donaghmore comeback.

Gortin 0-15 Ardboe 0-19

ARDBOE remain third in the table and well in the hunt for a semi final spot at this early stage of the season after having to pull out the stops to get the better of a determined Gorin side away from home.

The Rossas wasted no time in getting early scores in this game and that proved to be key as they led from start to finish. Shay McGuigan was in fine form for the Loughshore men and along with scores from Jamie Concannon and Caolan Mallaghan, it enabled them to lead 0-10 to 0-6 at halftime, Sean Og McAleer and Liam Og Mossey with Gortin points.

It was score for score in the second period but that gap remained moreorless throughout. McGuigan finished with nine points to his name with Concannon getting four and Oran Mulgrew, Cormac Devlin and Conor Devlin registering as well. Midfielder Ruairi Keenan got a couple of points for Gortin with McAleer (7) and Mossey (4) their main score getters with Cian McConnell and Lucas McGarvey on target as well.

Galbally 2-14 Dromore 1-12

GALBALLY remain hot on the heels of leaders Dungannon after they recovered from a slow start to beat Dromore at Pearse Park to stay undefeated after six outings.

Dromore keeper Mark McGale opened the scoring from a free and that was soon followed by a Ryan McCusker goal after Galbally keeper Ronan McGeary had saved from Sean McNabb. With the wind at their backs though Galbally gradually began to get on top with Daniel Kerr hitting 0-6, including a brace of two pointers, with Joseph Corrigan and Cormac Donnelly also getting two pointers. Corrigan and Mark Donnelly also got goals to leave it 2-10 to 1-5 at halftime.

Kerr and Mark Donnelly exchanged points with Paudie Dillon on the restart before Galbally lost Christopher Morris to a second yellow card. The St.Dympnas upped the tempo with pointers from Dillon, Niall Sludden and Ruairi Sludden (2 pointer) but despite only managing two frees from Kerr when they were down to fourteen men Galbally did enough.

Moortown 1-17 Loughmacrory 3-12

LOUGHMACRORY came from four points down with a dozen minutes to play to take victory away to Moortown in a keenly contested encounter to lift themselves into the top half of the table.

The St.Teresa’s got off to an explosive start with Cathaoir Gallagher hitting a two pointer and Pauraic Meenagh also on target either side on an Eoin Donaghy goal all inside four minutes. Moortown settled with points from Brian McLernon, Shea Lawn and Sean Kelly but a Ronan Fox goal coupled with three Meenagh points left Loughmacrory leading 2-6 to 0-9 at halftime.

Efforts from Rian Smith, Peter Devlin and Kelly were followed by an own goal n the 48th minute to leave Moortown in a strong position. Loughmacrory didn’t panic though with Ruairi McCullagh scoring a 52nd minute goal and adding a two pointer with Gareth Donaghy and Gallagher also getting points as they outscored the home side 1-5 to 0-3 in the last ten minutes.