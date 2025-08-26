ACL Div1 round-up: Lough turn on the style against Galbally

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Galbally 0-20 Loughmacrory 3-23

A BLISTERING final quarter at Pearse Park saw Loughmacrory turn on the style to take both points to remain in the hunt for the League playoffs and end Galbally’s chances of getting there.

After twenty minutes it was 0-4 each with Ronan Nugent, Oisin McGee, Ruairi McCullagh and Pauraic Meenagh among the points for their respective sides. McCullagh then blasted home a penalty with Eoin McElholm landing a few outstanding points to leave his side three clear at the break.

McElholm and Darragh Donaghy swapped points on the restart before the former set up McCullagh for a well taken goal. Liam Rafferty had a brace of two pointers for the Pearses but Loughmacrory were in control at this stage with McCullagh, Meenagh and McElholm all on fire with the latter getting their third goal late in the contest.

Gortin 0-19 Killyclogher 2-23

KILLYCLOGHER are a side who are finding a bit of form at just the right time in the season and they collected another brace of league points with a comfortable win away to a Gortin side who have two massive games left to play.

The home side dominated the opening ten minutes with Sean Og McAleer and Liam Og Mossey helping them establish a 0-5 to 0-2 lead. Five Oisin McCann points as well as a couple from Mark Bradley helped turn things around and when goals from Bradley and Patrick Corcoran were followed by a Marc Flanagan two pointer it was 2-10 to 0-10 at the break.

McAleer took his personal haul to 0-11on an evening when he landed four two pointers but it was all in vain. Corcoran, Sean Broderick, Gavin Potter, Bradley and Oran Toal all tagged on points for the visitors to leave them ten in front at the final whistle.

Moortown 1-17 Ardboe 2-15

AS expected this Loughshore derby went right to the wire with Ardboe holding on to secure a one point win but the end result could easily have been the other way around.

With the last kick of the game the ball was moved forward for a 50m infringement and Shea Lawn tuned down the opportunity to level matters by taking the free from outside the arc but his two pointer was off target. Shay Quinn scored an Ardboe goal in the 13th minute and that enabled them to lead 1-10 to 0-8 at the break, Lawn and Shay McGuigan among the points for their sides.

Moortown made a lively start to the second half with Peter Devlin and Sean Kelly landing two pointers either side of a Ryan Kelly goal. Shay O’Hare and David Mulgrew swapped points with Rian Smith before a Lawn two pointer had Moortown in front. With time almost up Jack Martin got the winning goal for Ardboe.

Dromore 2-12 Errigal Ciaran 0-18

NIALL Sludden came to Dromore’s rescue with an injury time equaliser at Gardrum Park in as game where they had led for most of the way against Errigal Ciaran.

Ciaran McCoy had the ball in the net for the St.Dympnas as early as the 7th minute with the visitors responding through Ruairi and Darragh Canavan. A Cathal Colton goal at the end of the opening quarter coupled with a brace of Sludden points saw Dromore lead 2-6 to 0-8 at the turnover.

Paudie Dillon and Sean McNabb had third quarter points for the hosts with Brian Gallagher on target as well but going into the final ten minutes the visitors upped the ante. Ruairi Canavan hit a trio of two pointers to take his haul to 0-13 and edge the visitors in front before Sludden had the final say.

Edendork 4-16 Pomeroy 1-10

EVEN without the services of star forward Darren McCurry the home side still racked up a healthy total as they proved too strong for Pomeroy at Arthur Mallon Park to leave the Plunketts still in trouble.

There was no sign of what was to come at the short whistle with Edendork shading a low scoring opening period 1-5 to 1-4. Stephen Corr got the Edendork goal with Rian Nelis among their points while Ryan McCallan landed three scores for Pomeroy and Marty Coyle getting their goal.

Coyle, McCallan and the Burns brothers Frank and Brendan had second half points for the Plunketts but there was only one side in it. Corr was on fire for the home side with another two goals and he added five points for good measure with Conn Kilpatrick also raising a green flag and Ben Cullen and Daire Conway notching points.

Carrickmore 4-16 Derrylaughan 2-10

WITH two games left to play Derrylaughan remain rooted to the foot of the table and at no stage did they look like upsetting the odds here especially after Carrickmore had scored a first minute goal.

James Donaghy was the man on target and Jonthan Monroe and Lorcan McGarrity added a trio of points each before Matthew McCallan got their second major. Danny Ball had a Derrylaughan goal and Adam Cushnahan got a couple of points to leave the scoreboard reading 2-8 to 1-5 at halftime.

Brian Kennedy scored Derrylaughan’s second goal after the break and Cushnahan and Shane Scullion had points but Carrickmore were always in control. Oran McKee and Tiarnan Loughran got further goals with points coming from McGarrity, Seamus Sweeney, Donaghy and Colm McCrory.