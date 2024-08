WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

THE big winners in Wednesday’s Rd14 games in Division One were Ardboe, Edendork and Pomeroy who all hauled themselves to safety while Eglish gave themselves a glimmer of hope to avoid the automatic drop with Coalisland and Clonoe destined to finish in the bottom three.

Edendork won a massive game against the Rahillys with Conn Kilpatrick scoring a goal in each half and the inform Darren McCurry landing seven points. Ryan Quinn and Danny McNulty got the Clonoe goals.

At the 13th time of asking Eglish finally got a win on the board against Omagh at Healy Park. Ryan Bradley scored the only goal of the game with Ethan Jordan top scoring for the St.Patricks with 0-4. Conor O’Donnell scored 0-5 for the St.Endas with Conan Grugan and Finbar Taggart getting a brace of points each.

Ardboe had more at stake against Loughmacrory and that proved to be the decisive factor at Coney Park. David Mulgrew and Shea McGuigan hit a trio of points each for the Rossas with Loughmacrory keeper Oisin O’Kane converting 3 “45s” with Nathan Kelly also on target.

A draw at Gardrum Park was good enough for Pomeroy against Dromore. Midfielder Ryan Loughran got the Plunketts goal with Hugh J Cunningham and Kieran McGeary also on the scoresheet for the visitors. Peter Teague top scored for the St.Dympnas with half a dozen points with Declan McNulty adding a brace.

Dungannon came out on top in a top four battle at Killyclogher. Paul Donaghy was on fire for the Clarkes with a brilliant 0-11 to his name with defender Oisin Cowan claiming 1-2 and Paddy Quinn getting their other goal. Mark Bradley top scored for Killyclogher with five points while Marc Flanagan, Gavin Potter and Jordan Barton got their goals.

The Canavan brothers were in fine form for Errigal Ciaran away to Carrickmore in another top four clash with Ruairi hitting 0-7 and Darragh getting 1-3 with Peter Harte and Ciaran McGinley weighing in with a couple of points each. Danny Fullerton, Ciaran Daly and Sean Loughran got the Carrickmore total between them.

It finished level between Trillick and Donaghmore in a game were there was nothing at stake. Brannon Molloy, Cormac McCann and Conor Cush all had three points for the visitors with Ciaran Daly getting Trillick’s goal and James Garrity, Liam Gray and Ryan Gray 0-8 between them.