ACL Division 1 round-up: Dungannon back to winning ways

ACL DIVISION 1 ROUND-UP

Dungannon 2-18 Killyclogher 2-11

LEAGUE champions Dungannon returned to winning ways when they recovered from a dreadful start at O’Neill Park to defeat Killyclogher and stay second in the table.

Advertisement

The visitors were certainly out of the traps quickly with Oran Toal scoring a goal inside sixty seconds and when a Mark Bradley two pointer was followed by another major from Tiernan Cox it was 2-3 to 0-1 with nly seven minutes played. The Clarkes though shook themselves down with Paul Donaghy hitting half a dozen points and midfielder Paudie McNulty grabbing a goal to leaver it all square.

Once again Killyclogher enjoyed the better start to the half with four of the opening five points via Patrick Corcoran (2), Conall McCann and Bradley but they were to sore just once more as Dungannon assumed control. Donaghy hit another brace with Finn Spence and James Quinn also on target before a Colm Corrigan goal five minutes from time ensured victory.

Errigal Ciaran prove too strong

Errigal Ciaran 3-18 Donaghmore 0-12

Errigal Ciaran maintained their push for the league playoffs when they produced a sparkling display at Dunmoyle to comfortably see off the challenge of Donaghmore.

Shea McDermott scored their first goal when he reacted first to the rebound after Ruairi Canavan’s shot had been saved with the latter getting their second major following a mazy run. Ryan Cush hit a two pointer for the visitors with Cormac McCann knocking over a brace of frees but efforts from Canavan, McDermott and Peter Harte left the hosts leading 2-8 to 0-5.

Five minutes into the second half McDermott effectively ended the game as a contest when he got his second goal of the night. Conor O’Neill, Ronan Cassidy and Brannon Molloy responded with Donaghmore points but Errigal were always in control with Thomas Mullin and Tommy Canavan scoring as well.

Advertisement

Ardboe 3-13 Carrickmore 1-20

COUNTY panellist Lorcan McGarrity produced an outstanding display of scoring taking as Carrickmore put their recent poor run behind them with a hard earned victory in Ardboe.

McGarrity finished with 0-13 to his name with his haul including five two pointers with two of those coming in the closing stages when they trailed. Eoghan Devlin gave Ardboe a great start with a 2nd minute goal and after McGarrity had hit a brace of two pointers Mickey O’Neill found the net as well. Carrickmore though fought back with points from Caolan Daly, Brian Conway and Rory Donnelly before a Lorcan McBride goal left them three in front.

Within three minutes of the restart the Rossas had turned a three point deficit into a three point lead thanks to a Shea O’Hare goal and a Shay McGuigan two pointer from a free. Tiarnan Loughran and Oran Mulgrew traded points before McGuigan, Conan Devlin and Caolan Mallaghan left Ardboe four clear. McGarrity though hit a brace from outside the arc to level matters before the same player won it in injury time.

Galbally 3-16 Pomeroy 1-18

TWO sides at opposite ends of the table met at Pearse Park in a local derby and while the result went according to the formbook Pomeroy gave Galbally a severe test in pursuit of their opening points of the campaign.

The Plunketts began in lightning fashion with scores from Ronan Duffin, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns as they raced into a 0-7 to 0-0 advantage. Mark Donnelly opened Galbally’s account in the 9th minute with a goal and the same player added four first half points. Jude Campbell scored a Pomeroy goal but Darragh Donaghy and Enda McGarrity raised green flags at the other end of the field to leave it 3-8 to 1-9 at halftime.

A Liam Rafferty two pointer gave the hosts the perfect start to the second half but Pomeroy continued to battle away. McGeary, Kevin Armstrong, Ryan McCallan and Marty Coyle all registered second half points but efforts from Daniel Kerr, Oisin McGee and Donaghy managed to keep them at bay.

Derrylaughan 0-10 Trillick 3-18

A BLISTERING start at the Loughshore when they established a 1-6 to 0-1 lead after only a dozen minutes helped propel Trillick to a convincing victory over Derrylaughan.

Ciaran Daly hit 1-2 during that spell with Lee Brennan and James Garrity also causing plenty of problems for the Kevin Barrys defence. Daire Carney and Ciaran Quinn responded with Derrylaughan points but further scores from Brennan, Sean O’Donnell and Garrity left the scoreboard reading 1-11 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

Ten minutes into the second half Brennan got a second goal for the St.Macartans and when Garrity got a third moments after that it was a damage limitation exercise for Derrylaughan. Danny Ball, Carney and Caolan Hughes did get points but Brennan took his haul to 1-7 on a night when they also had scores from Ryan Gray, Charlie Donnelly and Ruairi King.

Gortin 0-14 Edendork 5-25

EDENDORK’S good run of results continued on Friday night when they turned on the style with an outstanding display of attacking football to make it four wins on the bounce at the expense of Gortin.

The sides scored the same number of points in the first half, 10, but crucially Edendork’s three goals gave them the platform to go on and win with plenty to spare. Darren McCurry and Stephen Corr both found the net in the opening quarter with Patrick McLernon adding a third in the 21st minute.

Sean Og McAleer was in superb form for Gortin with a dozen points to his name with Peter Keenan and Shane Clarke their other marksmen on the night. Edendork though were just too strong all over the field with eleven different marksmen on the night as Corr got a second goal with Niall Morgan also getting a major and points coming from Conor Mallon, Rian Nelis, Harry Og Conlon and Tyrone attacker McCurry who finished with an outstanding 1-13 to his name.