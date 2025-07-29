ACL Division 3 round-up: Top two keep up the pace

ACL DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Glenelly 1-10 Clogher 3-23

LEAGUE leaders Clogher turned on the style away to Glenelly on Friday evening to make it eleven wins from twelve starts and break the three hundred points barrier for the season.

Advertisement

It was a game were the Eire Ogs were always in control off as they built up a 0-13 to 0-4 interval lead. Ryan McCaughey weighed in with half a dozen points with Conor Shields getting 0-4 and Rory McElroy a couple, Eamon McConnell and Rory Kennedy on target for the home side.

Nathan McLaughlin scored a second half Glenelly goal but at no stage did they look like mounting a comeback as Clogher went up through the gears. Marc McConnell, Cillian Barkey and Barry McKenna all got goals with Finbar McCaughey, Mark Bogue, McElroy and Ryan McCaughey all adding to their impressive points haul.

Castlederg 0-8 Cookstown 4-22

A LOOK at the Division 3A table would have told you how this game was going to pan out and that’s exactly what happened as Cookstown preserved their one hundred percent record with the minimum of fuss away to a Castlederg side who are still looking their fist points of the season.

The Father Rocks led 1-11 to 0-4 at the break and after that there was no doubt were the points were going. Michael McElhatton got the goal as well as a few points with Nathan Connolly and Conall Sheehy also on target.

Adam Traynor and Daire Corry had points for Castlederg but the Father Rocks continued to look like scoring every time they came forward. Niall McMurray, Barry Potter and Callan Kelly added goals with Peter McGurk among their points and McElhatton finishing with an impressive 1-8 to his name.

Augher 1-9 Strabane 4-19

Advertisement

AUGHER may have been away from home but they experienced little difficulty in securing win number eight of the campaign against Augher at Father Hackett Park.

The Sigersons dominated proceedings from the first whistle and by halftime they were virtually out of sight leading 2-13 to 0-5. On the night Kelin Nelson got a brace of goals for Strabane with Haydn McNamee and Ronan McLaughlin getting their other majors.

Darragh Kavanagh got Augher’s goal after he scored from a rebound from a penalty that had been saved while Liam McKenna and Raymond McElroy contributed points but it was never going to be enough. Oran McGrath was again in fine form for the Sigersons hitting six points while Conal Crawford, Gary Quigg and Oisin McGillion all got a brace each.

Eskra 2-17 Drumragh 0-21

ESKRA moved onto five wins, the same as their opponents, when they won a tight encounter at home to Drumragh to leave them just a point behind them in the league table.

It was all square at the break, 1-8 to 0-11, and that was a trend that was to continue throughout the game. Despite scoring fewer times than the visitors the Emmetts goals from Thomas Meegan after five minutes and Conor O’Hagan in the second half.

Niall McCarney, Ronan Maguire and Daniel O’Neill were among the scorers for the Sarsfields but points from Cathal Arkinson, Finn Kelly, Joe McCarroll and Aaron Kelly helped ensure that the spoils remained on home soil.

ACL DIVISION 3B ROUND-UP

Clann na Gael 3-23 Donaghmore 1-8

CLANN na Gael produced one of their best displays of the season to date when they put up a healthy scoring tally at home to Donaghmore on Thursday evening.

The home side led 1-13 to 0-5 at halftime and they never looked back. Robbie Conway was once again in impressive scoring form for the winners with 1-9 to his name with Marc Henry and Jonny Knox their other goal scorers on the night.

Caolan Quinn top scored for the St.Patricks with 0-6 including a brace of two pointers with Adam Hetherington and Sean McCaul also on target and PG O’Neill grabbing their goal. Gareth McDermott (4), Gavin Tummons (2), Keelan Conway and Conor Devine all registered for the winners as well on a night when they had had no fewer than a dozen different marksmen.

Killyman 1-13 Brackaville 3-18

BRACKAVILLE made the short trip to play Killyman and they duly picked up win number nine to keep them joint third in the Division 3B league table.

The Roes led 1-10 to 0-8 at halftime and while Killyman never gave up they were always fighting a losing battle on this occasion. The evergreen Enda McGahan continues to score regularly and this time he finished with 1-7 with Eamon Donnelly and Cathal McGahan getting a couple of points each.

Brackaville though had a greater spread of scorers with Ronan McHugh, Ciaran Gervin and Conor Stock getting their goals with Shea Fee, Jason O’Neill, Dale McSorley and McHugh all weighing in with points as well.

Brocagh 1-11 Urney 3-16

URNEY will be reasonably pleased with the way that their league campaign is going and they once again demonstrated what they are capable off on their day with an impressive win on heir long journey to the Loughshore to take on Brocagh.

Mickey Hughers scored0-8 for the Emmetts with that tally being matched by the inform Conor McDaid for the St.Columbas. Kyle Henry also hit 1-2 for the visitors with Sean McGowan their other goal scorer.

James McKiver got the Brocagh goal with Michael Robinson and Cathal Donnelly both scoring points but Urney were full value for their victory with Jamie McAleer and Matthew Sproule featuring on the scoresheet for them as well.