ACL Division 3A/B round-up: Dramatic victory for Drumragh

ACL DIVISION 3A ROUND-UP

Drumragh 2-16 Cookstown 1-18

WITH just one round of games left to play in Division 3A the destination of the league title is going to the wire with Clogher set to host fellow leaders Cookstown this Sunday afternoon.

The Father Rocks made the trip to Clanabogan last weekend still protecting a perfect record but the Sarsfields came out on top on a 2-16 to 1-18 scoreline.

A Cookstown goal coupled with points from Michael McElhatton and Nathan Connolly had the visitors six in front before a Niall McCarney major reduced the deficit to two at the break.

It was score for score in the second half with McElhatton and Barry Potter swapping points with Daniel O’Neill and McCarney before O’Neill got a goal. Kian Murphy also contributed 0-3 for the Sarsfields with O’Neill finishing with 1-4 while McCarney hit a late winner as he ended the day with 1-7 to his name.

Eskra 3-17 Glenelly 2-9

ESKRA produced one of their best displays of the campaign to beat Glenelly 3-17 to 2-9 at home. Conor O’Hagan and Finn Kelly landed 0-9 between them with Aaron Kelly (1-2), Tiernan McCaffrey (1-2), Eoin McCaffrey (2) and Rory Kinsella (2) on target as well.

Ronan O’Kane top scored for Glenelly with 1-2 to his name with Garrett O’Neill getting their other goal and Nathan McLaughlin and Lorcan McCullagh featuring among their points.

ACL DIVISION 3B ROUND-UP

Clann na nGael 2-9 Brocagh 2-13

IN Division 3B Brocagh completed their campaign with a 2-13 to 2-9 victory away to Clann na Gael for a result that guaranteed them a fifth place finish. Barry Donnelly and James McKiver were in fine scoring form for the Emmetts with 1-4 and 1-3 respectively with Mickey Hughes (4) and Cathal Donnelly (2) their other scorers.

Robbie Conway once again top scored for Clann na Gael with 1-4 to his name with Ciaran Kerlin notching 1-2 and Keenan Donaghey adding a brace of points.

Donaghmore III 8-18 Killyman 1-9

DONAGHMORE may have finished bottom of the table but they ended their league in style with a thumping win at home to Killyman. Eoghan Donnelly (1-7) and Conal Herron (2-4) were joint top scorers for them on the day with their other goals coming from Tiernan McAshea, Aodhan Molloy, Ultan Quinn (2) and Aidan McCluskey.

It was a disappointing end to their campaign for Killyman with their scorers on the day being Eoghan McGahan (1-2), Cathal McGahan (4), Shea Gates (2) and Darragh Morgan.