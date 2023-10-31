Aghaloo and Drumragh progress in ACL Div 3 playoffs

Aghaloo 0-15 Augher 2-6

AUGHER bagged two goals in this rescheduled Division Three league play-off opener but it was home team Aghaloo’s added propensity for picking off their points that ultimately held the key to victory.

The game had been delayed seven days following torrential rain the weekend before but went ahead here on Saturday afternoon. It was a well contested tussle and both teams showed determination despite being out of competitive action for a few weeks. The winner here knew they would face either Drumquin or Drumragh in the second instalment of the play-off process.

Advertisement

Aghaloo now go through to meet Drumragh who defeated Drumquin on Saturday, whereas Augher’s season has concluded following a decent enough campaign that the St Macartan’s will hope to build upon further for 2024.

There was just one point between the sides at half-time as Aghaloo showed ahead 0-7 to 1-3. The St Macartan’s netted again in the closing 30 minutes but those extra home points registered swung the balance in a tight contest.

Tiarnan Donnelly led the Aghaloo point returns in that opening half with four scores. Miceal Muldoon, Stewart Douglas and Niall McElroy slotted over singles to bring their midway tally to seven.

Augher netted in the opening half and this helped the St Macartan’s stay at close quarters with their hosts as play turned round for the conclusion of the contest. This was a derby tie where small margins would determine who booked their place in the second of three potential play-off rounds.

Niall McElroy made a five-point contribution during the second 30 minutes as Aghaloo managed to build up a small scoreboard buffer. Stewart Douglas, Jody McGlone and Tiarnan Donnelly contributed singles as well on the O’Neill’s side of the scoresheet.

The St Macartan’s managed to net a second time during the closing half and they made a strong effort to try and carve out more scores. Augher could have been doing with a third goal as time ticked down but Aghaloo emerged three-point winners by the finish of a decent local derby encounter. That old adage about goals winning matches didn’t quite apply here on a day when points proved to be the match winning factor.

Aghaloo have that tie with Drumragh in round two of the play-offs as they endeavour to prolong their season, something the Sarsfields will be keen on doing themselves. It’s the culmination of a campaign that has been fairly hectic from the middle of May and there is still a fine prize to play for.

Advertisement

Drumquin 1-9 Drumragh 3-11

THERE still remains a passageway to possible promotion for championship runners-up Drumragh after they got the better of Drumquin in Saturday’s first play-off stage.

The Sarsfields got very close to championship success but missed out narrowly against Fintona. Their reserves put some silverware in the club cabinet last week when defeating Drumquin. One week later, the Tones first team came out on the wrong side of the result with Drumragh the opponents as well.

There were nine different scorers on the sheet for Drumragh who led over half-time by 2-4 to 1-5. Drumquin turned round just two points adrift but the Tones were only able to add a further four points during the course of the second half. They kept trying all the way but Drumragh tagged on another goal plus seven points to settle matters.

Oisin McMenamin netted for Drumquin in that first half and Sean McDonagh was prominent on the points front as the Tones kept themselves right in the mix. Nial McCarney replied with some tidy points for the Sarsfields.

Drumragh’s three-goal tally on the day gave them added impetus as Daniel O’Neill, Ronan Maguire and Benny Drumm claimed major scores. Two of these goals arrived in the first 30 minutes as the visitors headed in 2-4 to 1-5 leaders.

Sean McDonagh brought his tally to five points for Drumquin as the second half unfolded, with Matthew McDermott, Eoin Skelton and Finnen Patterson also having pointed. The Tones, though, found scores trickier to find after the interval but still pressed on in pursuit of that second play-off place.

Drumragh managed to chalk up a third goal plus Niall McCarney reached a four-point total as the likes of Ben Monk, Eoin Montgomery, Oran Devlin, Malachy McManus and others tagged on scores.

The visiting defence held up well to Drumquin’s drive for scores as the Tones tried to reel back their deficit but they couldn’t make enough headway.

The Sarsfields now prepare for stage two of the play-offs up ahead against Aghaloo, with Drumquin left to reflect on what has been an encouraging season. The Tones have reason for good optimism heading into the 2024 programme.