Aghaloo battle their way into JFC last four

AGHALOO 1-11 ERRIGAL CIARAN III 0-10

AGHALOO justified their favourites tag to qualify for the semi final of the Junior Championship but they were put to the pin of their collars by neighbours Errigal Ciaran Thirds in an entertaining encounter at Clogher on Saturday afternoon.

A patient build up in the first attack resulted in a superb point from man of the match Conor Mullen but Errigal Ciaran were soon level thanks to a quality score with the outside of the boot from Ronan McRory. A free from Gary O’Gorman put Aghaloo in front but while they wee having the better of things in terms of possession they were struggling to make it count on the scoreboard with five wides in the opening twenty minutes due to good pressure being put on them. A brilliant point from midfielder Michael Quinn levelled matters before a Davy Harte free put Errigal Ciaran in front for the only time in the contest.

A Niall McElroy free was then followed by the score of the game from Mullen from long range to give his side a lead that they were never to lose. Henderson and McElroy both popped up with fine scores with O’Gorman knocking over another free as Aghaloo finished the half strongly. Errigal Ciaran’s sole response came from Ciaran McGinley with a peach of a score with the outside of the boot to leave the interval score 0-7 to 0-4.

A Harte free opened the second half scoring and in the 39th minute the gap was down to the minimum after a fine point from Sean Mellon. Aghaloo though lifted their game with McElroy cutting in from the wing to score before the same player converted a 43rd minute penalty after Tiarnan Donnelly had been fouled. A McElroy free was then followed by another beauty from Mullen to leave it 1-10 to 0-6 with a dozen minutes left on the clock.

Any thoughts that they had of coasting to the last four were quickly dispelled as a brace of Harte frees were followed by efforts from play from McRory and Mellon. Errigal piled on the pressure but the Aghaloo defence held firm with Ruairi McGlone making a timely block to begin a move that resulted in Henderson fisting over the insurance point.

Match stats

The Scorers

Aghaloo

Niall McElroy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2F), Conor Mullen 0-3, Niall Henderson 0-2, Gary O’Gorman 0-2 (2F)

Errigal Ciaran Thirds

Davy Harte 0-4 (4F), Ronan McRory 0-2, Sean Mellon 0-2, Michael Quinn 0-1, Ciaran McGinley 0-1