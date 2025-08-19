Aghaloo secure their safety in Division Two

Aghaloo 2-13 Killeeshil 1-10

By Damien Donnelly

HOSTS Aghaloo completed a successful week in the league with a second win inside four days when denying visitors Killeeshil in sun-splashed conditions on Sunday.

Confidence had been boosted by a big midweek victory at home to Aghyaran (1-24 to 1-14), a result that lifted the O’Neill’s onto the eight-point mark in the table.

Killeeshil garnered their second draw of the campaign when sharing the points with visitors Fintona on Wednesday (0-14 to 1-11), so the St Mary’s arrived here still seeking a first league victory.

Sunday’s tussle proved to be a decent enough affair and a goal right on the stroke of half-time from Luke Donnelly helped to bring the St Mary’s into closer contention.

There was some debate concerning the actual interval scoreline on the scoreboard, but in any case Aghaloo pushed on in the second half to set the seal on their sixth success of the season.

Early signs of Aghaloo’s intent arrived after two minutes when fast approach play ended with Ruairi McGlone blasting in a shot that St Mary’s custodian Ciaran Reilly tipped over the bar.

Niall McElroy followed up with a point before Tomas Hoy rattled the Aghaloo bar following a well-worked Killeeshil move.

Hoy did glide over his side’s first point nine minutes in but Aghaloo responded to net their opening goal as Ruairi McGlone got the touch home from a Niall McElroy centre.

Ciaran Reilly came out from nets to point frees in quick succession for the St Mary’s.

Dillion O’Neill and Ruairi McGlone swapped scores prior to a fisted point from the lively Jay McKenna-Douglas on behalf of Aghaloo. Conor Mullen was also getting through some solid work for his team in between defence and attack.

Niall McElroy and the industrious Harry McGinn added to Aghaloo’s tally as half-time drew closer, but Liam Donnelly pointed in reply and Donnelly then raced in near the end line before slotting home a St Mary’s goal right on the interval. Aghaloo led 1-7 to 1-5 at that stage.

Luke Donnelly also opened the second scoring with a St Mary’s point but Conor Mullen pointed for the host team and then Ruairi McGlone stormed through the centre to rattle in his second goal of the game after 37 minutes.

Killeeshil now had work to do but the return of Packie McMullan after a ten-minute sit-out boosted the St Mary’s. A Donnelly point for the visitors was answered by a Niall McElroy free conversion. Michael Carty pointed to keep Killeeshil in the mix.

Niall McElroy lofted over a two-point free, a feat that Michael Carty reciprocated at the other end for the St Mary’s. Aghaoo’s Harry McGinn, however, had the closing point of proceedings.

Aghaloo and Killeeshil both have two league games left that are scheduled to be played this week over Wednesday and Sunday fixtures.

The O’Neill’s are set to face Rock first on Wednesday and then Eglish four days after, whereas the St Mary’s take on Stewartstown in midweek and Naomh Eoghan follow on Sunday.

Scorers

Aghaloo: Ruairi McGlone 2-2, Niall McElroy 0-5 (2f, 1 x 0-2), Jody McGlone 0-2 (1f), Harry McGinn 0-2, Conor Mullen 0-1, Jay McKenna-Douglas 0-1.

Killeeshil: Luke Donnelly 1-2, Ciaran Reilly 0-3 (3f), Michael Carty 0-3 (1 x 0-2), Tomas Hoy 0-1, Dillon O’Neill 0-1.

Teams

Aghaloo: Jason Mulgrew, Mark McCormack, Paudie McGeary, Miceal Muldoon, James O’Hara, Enda McGarrity, Daniel McGee, Harry McGinn, Stewart Douglas, Jay McKenna-Douglas, Jody McGlone, Michael Maguire, Niall McElroy, Ruairi McGlone, Conor Mullen. Sub: Tiarnan Donnelly.

Killeeshil: Ciaran Reilly, Cathair Quinn, Mark Donnelly, Liam Traynor, Eoin Neill, Conall Monaghan, Michael Carty, Dillion O’Neill, Packie McMullan, Luke Donnelly, Tomas Hoy, Ciaran O’Neill, Michael O’Neill, Gary Reilly, Ruairi O’Neill. Subs: Adam McGonnall, Cahill Rafferty, Sean Russell.

Referee: Mark O’Neill, Cookstown.