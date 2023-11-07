Aghyaran down Derrylaughan in the ACL playoffs

Aghyaran 2-19 Derrylaughan 1-16 (AET)

AGHYARAN advanced in the Division Two Promotion playoff after a six-point victory over Derrylaughan in a keenly-contested affair at Michael Dolan Park on Saturday afternoon.

Corner back Caomhlan Hughes opened the scoring for the visitors in the first minute but Aghyaran were swift in their reply as Eoghan McHugh responded in kind.

A superb sideline free from Darragh Carney then opened his account before the hosts replied through Ethan McHugh.

Carney split the posts once again, two minutes later, as he capitalised on some confusion in the home defence.

With nine minutes on the clock Ronan McHugh would have his first say on proceedings as he levelled from the placed ball before pointing from play, a minute later, to give his side a first time lead.

Benny Gallen and Conor Kennedy then saw efforts go wide for their respective sides before Carney had the sides level once again with an ably converted free.

Carney then edged Derrylaughan back in front as he was on hand to guide over after an initial effort from Ciaran Quinn came crashing back off the uprights.

McHugh then duly converted a free to restore parity once again before James Donnelly found range for Derrylaughan with a lovely curling shot from out on the left.

With ten minutes remaining in the half Brian Penrose had the hosts level again before further scores from Ronan McNamee and two McHugh frees had the home side three to the good.

Derrylaughan would claim the last score of the half through a long range punt from Donnelly.

Brian Kennedy and Patrick McNulty both made timely defensive interceptions for their respective sides before the break as Aghyaran went to the changing rooms with a two-point lead.

After the turnaround, McHugh hit a close range free for Aghyaran to extend the gap.

The next three scores would come from the visitors though as two fine efforts from Carney were followed up by a Darragh Carney point which restored parity.

An impressively converted sideline free from McHugh was then soon nullified by a James Donnelly score from play.

With 42 minutes played McNulty was well placed to fist over a point to finish off a good Aghyaran break.

Hughes then attempted to respond but his daring effort fell wide before Ethan and Ronan McHugh combined for the latter to raise a white flag.

Cormac McHugh then got in on the scoring act as his shot split the uprights following good build up play from McNamee.

With ten minutes remaining the gap was reduced to two points, thanks to a Shane Scullion strike from play.

Brian Kennedy would see a long-range strike sail agonisingly wide for the travelling side but that would soon be forgotten as three minutes later he was well placed up front to pluck the ball out of the sky before drilling low to the bottom corner for the first goal of the game.

Moments later Hughes again showed his forward abilities as he put Derrylaughan two ahead with what would be their last score of the half.

Aghyaran defender Barry McMenamin then showed his own prowess in front of the posts as he guided over two quickfire scores to leave Aghyaran back on level terms just before referee Kieran Eannetta blew for full time.

Home captain Ciaran McGlinchey led by example as he got the scoring back under way in the first minute of additional time before another Ronan McHugh free soon had Aghyaran two to the good.

A fine brace of points from Donnelly, the second from the placed ball, meant the sides could still not be separated after the first period of additional time.

When play resumed Derrylaughan edged ahead as Thomas Carney guided his effort straight over the black spot.

That would prove to be the visitors’ final score of the game as instead it was Aghyaran who pushed on.

Eoghan McHugh on the end of a great break up the field as he rifled home the hosts’ first three-pointer.

Derrylaughan were rightly pushing all personnel up the field and almost reduced the deficit through the unlikely source of goalkeeper James Kennedy but his shot from range sailed just wide.

With three minutes remaining there was finally signs of an eventual winner as Paddy McNuly fisted home in spite of the close attentions of the travelling defence.

An Eoghan McHugh minor right at the death sealed progression for the hosts.

THE SCORERS

Aghyaran

Ronan McHugh 0-9 (7F), Eoghan McHugh 1-2, Patrick McNulty 1-1, Barry McMenamin 0-2, Ronan McNamee, Cormac McHugh, Ciaran McGlinchey, Brian Penrose, Ethan McHugh 0-1 each.

Derrylaughan

Thomas Carney 0-7 (2F), James Donnelly 0-5(1F), Brian Kennedy 1-0, Caomhlan Hughes 0-2, Darragh Carney, Shane Scullion 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

Aghyaran

Niall Hilley, Ryan Hilley, Caolan McGinnity, Cormac McHugh, Ciaran McGlinchey, Ronan McNamee, Tiarnan McSorley, Patrick McNulty, Benny Gallen, Barry McMenamin, Rónán McHugh, Brian Penrose, Ethan McHugh, Eoghan McHugh, Tommy Dolan.

Substitutes: Ronan McHugh for Brian Penrose.

Derrylaughan

James Kennedy, Caomhlan Hughes, Ciaran O Hagan, Mark Robinson, Conor Hughes, Conor Kennedy, Sean Robinson, Brian Kennedy, Shane Scullion, James Donnelly, Ciaran Quinn, Liam Cushnahan, Stephen McGrath, Thomas Carney, Darragh Carney.

Substitutes: Owen Cushnahan for Ciaran Quinn, Conall McKenna for Stephen McGrath, Martin McStravog for Liam Cushnahan.

Referee: Kieran Eannetta, Omagh.