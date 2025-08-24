Aghyaran stave off the drop as Fintona continue to fret

ACL DIVISION TWO

Fintona 0-14 Aghyaran 2-13

THE quest to stave off the threat of the drop went the way of visitors Aghyaran on Wednesday night as they mounted an impressive scoring spree down the home straight at St Lawrence’s Park to leave hosts Fintona very much still in the relegation mix at the bottom of Division Two.

Advertisement

Should the Pearses not win the Intermediate Championship then they are likely to have to meet Killeeshil in a do or die playoff some time down the line.

They narrowly led this encounter 0-14 to 2-7 heading into the last ten minutes but failed to register another score as St Davog’s went to town at the other end.

Ronan ‘Dumbo’ McHugh, Brendan Gallen and Ethan McHugh led the way for the away side who showed admirable steel and determination in that decisive period when the outcome was very much in the melting pot. While the likes of Conor McGoldrick, Jared Brogan and Aaron McCarney battled gamely for Fintona, they ultimately paid the price for too many costly turnovers, especially in the second half.

Conan Hegarty (free) and Oran Hughes with the fist handed the Pearses the early advantage with scores, but Gallen levelled things up when blasting over a two point free.

McCarney was then on target for Fintona with a free, shortly after he saw a goal chance hit the side netting, though a fine Ethan McHugh effort ensured matters were all square approaching the quarter mark.

Ronan McHugh then crashed home a superb goal for Aghyaran, but that fine strike was sandwiched in between a brace of spectacular two pointers from Fintona midfielder Niall Murray, which left the hosts one up.

They extended that advantage to three courtesy of quality points from Pauric Kelly and McCarney but with half-time looming Aghyaran again struck to devastating effect. Eoghan McHugh took advantage of some sloppy defending to roar through and plant a shot past Fintona keeper Oisin Watson, while he also tagged on a late free, which left St Davog’s in front 2-4 to 0-9 at the turnaround. However they suffered a blow when former county start Ronan McNamee limped out of the fray.

Advertisement

Conan Hegarty (free) and Ethan McHugh traded scores on the resumption, though there was an increasing anxiety about the action, both teams clearly aware of the high stakes.

Assured finishes from McCarney and Brogan leapfrogged the Pearses ahead, before Aghyaran responded positively as the impressive Gallen and sub Diarmaid McHugh split the posts.

It was very much top and fro at this juncture with neither side able to steal a march on the other and a lovely Hegarty conversion from a narrow angle and close range attempt by sub Cathal Starrs had the home side in the ascendancy once more.

A draw looked a possibility entering the last ten minutes, yet instead it was Aghyaran who flexed their attacking muscles. Ethan McHugh, an effective outlet up front throughout, twice recorded scores, while Eoghan and Ronan McHugh also got in on the act, as did Gallen to copperfasten St Davog’s Intermediate status for next season.

Scorers

Fintona: Niall Donnelly (0-4,2tps), Aaron McCarney (0-3,1f), Conan Hegarty (0-3,2f), Pauric Kelly, Oran Hughes, Cathal Starrs, Jared Brogan (0-1 each)

Aghyaran: Eoghan McHugh (1-2,2f), Ronan ‘Dumbo’ McHugh (1-1,f), Brendan Gallen (0-4,1tpf), Ethan McHugh (0-4), Diarmaid McHugh (0-2)

Teams

Fintona: Oisin Watson, Eoghan Hegarty, Patrick McWilliams, Caolan Donnelly, Mark McGlinn, Jared Brogan, Conor McGoldrick, Niall Donnelly, Pauric Kelly, Eugene Liam McCarroll, Oran Hughes, Aaron McCarney, Tiernan Watson, Conan Hegarty. Subs used: Cormac Watson for P Kelly (33mins), Cathal Starrs for E McCarroll (41), Eugene Colton for N Donnelly (53)

Aghyaran: Niall Hilley, Thomas Dolan, Ronan McNamee, Jack Gallaher, Kevin Penrose, Cormac McHugh, Tiarnan McSorley, Brendan Gallen, Ronan McLaughlin, Caelan McHugh, Eoghan McHugh, Alex Dolan, Pearce Goan, Ronan ‘Dumbo’ McHugh, Ethan McHugh. Subs used: Diarmaid McHugh for R McNamee (h-time), Ronan McHugh for T McSorley (35|)

Referee: Cathal Forbes (Ardboe)