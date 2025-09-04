Aghyaran teen signs pro with Coleraine

A GIFTED young soccer player from Aghyaran has signed a full-time professional contract with Sports Direct Premiership club Coleraine.

The Bannsiders confirmed that accomplished teenage defender Cead McGrath had signed a three-year deal at the end of last week.

McGrath, who was captain of Derry City U20s last season, joined along with Alex Watson, from Linfield, and Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins was delighted to have captured the talented duo.

“Both are underage international players who we clearly feel have bright careers ahead of them,” said the Bannsiders boss on the club’s website.

“Cead is a young centre back who I first came across during my time at Derry City. He has real potential and we will work hard with him to fulfil that.”

McGrath, who as a youth player turned out for Finn Harps, Glentoran and Sligo Rovers, has played for both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level.

For the past five weeks the 16-year-old defender has been training with the Coleraine first team but his international clearance didn’t come through in time for him to be involved in Tuesday night’s North West Senior Cup quarter-final clash against Newbuildings United.

The Sacred Heart College student has already had a taste of first team football at Derry City and he’ll be hoping to make further progress at the Coleraine showgrounds as he adjusts to life as a full-time footballer.

The defender has attracted considerable interest from a number of cross-channel clubs and it is understood that they will continue to monitor his development.

As well as training and playing full-time, Cead hopes to continue his studies on a part-time basis at Sacred Heart.

