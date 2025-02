LOCAL duo Teo Alin and Charles McDonagh continued their climbs through the professional ranks on Saturday night with stellar displays in the storied Ulster Hall.

The pair were on the Nations Fight Night show, which was broadcast live on BBC TV.

Cookstown super featherweight Alin, who was fighting in the paid ranks for the third time, defeated Nicarguan Brayan Mairena to take his record to 3-0, while Dungannon lightweight, McDonagh overcame the tough and tricky Karl Sampson to go 2-0.

McDonagh, who improved as the fight against Sampson went on, delivered some clean blows and displayed his quick feet and hands throughout an entertaining bout that was scored 40-36 in the Tyrone man’s favour.

“It was a great win against a tough, tricky opponent,” the 21-year-old said after thoroughly enjoying his ‘home debut’. “I’m really happy with my performance and the crowd was unbelievable which gave me that good buzz to keep pushing on.

“I had to be switched on, be patient and not wasting shots. If I was wasting shots, he could have made me look very silly there tonight [Saturday].

“That’s my first time actually having a crowd.

“Between my amateur career and obviously my first fight, it’s my biggest crowd yet and hopefully the next one is even bigger.

“It’s unbelievable [to fight in the Ulster Hall] because I’ve never fought in the Ulster Hall before so it was an absolutely pleasure.”

Meanwhile, Alin, who won his two previous bouts in the SSE Arena, was also in action over four rounds, during which he produced a controlled performance to overcame the tough and dangerous Mairena by 40-36 in front of a vociferous support.

And the 28-year-old was delighted with the result on the night: “It feels good especially as it’s only my third fight and I was coming against an opponent who was coming to win,” he observed.

“As you could see from round one he was trying to take my head off but we adjusted, stayed to the game plan, stayed nice and tight and avoided all the big shots and we got there in the end.

“He didn’t make it easy for me, but I didn’t have an easy debut when I fought a dangerous opponent and I had a durable opponent in the second fight, who wasn’t easy to put away and then I had him, who is known for causing upsets.

“I was in control, but there are a few things I could have done [differently] but we weren’t expecting him to come out so fast, so we had less time to think, but we got there in the end.”

Alin then paid tribute to the efforts and dedication of his Cookstown Boxing Club coaches, Chalky Kelly and Fred Hampsey, who he feels have gone above and beyond to help him prepare for his first three fights as a professional.