Aliyah’s looking forward to finding another gear

AFTER calling a slightly earlier end to her 2025 season than anticipated, Edendork’s Aliyah Rafferty is eagerly anticipating a huge new challenge next year.

The 18-year-old came down with illness during the European Road Race Championships in France where her older brother, Adam, won a bronze medal in the under-23 men’s time-trial, and she decided to call time on her campaign in order to be better prepared for 2026 when she will race for DAS-Hutchinson, a British UCI Continental women’s cycling team who will compete at UCI level and will race in a number of Women’s World Tour events.

“The European’s for me were disappointing because I got sickness when I was over there and it sort of lingered on and I had to cut my season short,” she explained.

“But being part of the history making team and also for Adam, I was delighted, I couldn’t have been happier for him. It was great.

“I was supposed to race in the Chronos des Nations TT in France on Sunday past [October 19th] but I had to put an end to my season the week after the European’s because my body needed a rest rather than trying to train for another race.

“So I took an early rest and hopefully that sets me up better for winter training and next year.”

Next year promises to be a big one for Aliyah, in more ways than one. As well as training, travelling and racing for her new team, she also has to complete her A-Levels at St Patrick’s Academy where she achieved three As at AS Level and one B last year, but she admits the last two years of competing across Ireland and Europe with Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco has her well prepared for what lies ahead.

“I’ve done it for the last few years. Last year I raced every weekend in Belgium and at home, and it worked out fine. I’ve definitely learned to multi-task [studying with travel and competition] and manage time,” she explained.

“That was for AS Level but for A-Level I’m going to really focus for those few weeks and then that will be me done with school and I can focus on cycling.

“It was a great experience and you can’t go into this elite field without having the junior experience at the UCI races. I think it’s essential.

“For the last two years the races and the experiences I got with them I wouldn’t have got at home or with any team here.

“I needed to be on a team that got invites on the UCI-level races and racing internationally for the last two years has definitely brought me on a lot. And we have done the junior versions of a lot of elite races, so even just knowing the are and the type of course is beneficial. Just being used to Dutch racing or Belgian racing is a benefit.”

Overall, Aliyah is delighted to have the opportunity to race for DAS-Hutchinson next year when she will compete at a similar level to her older brothers, Adam, who races for Hagens Berman Jayco and Darren, who is a World Tour rider with EF-Education-EasyPost.

“I’m happy!,” she beamed. “I’m stepping out of the junior category this year, so I’m moving up! And moving to a team like DAS-Hutchinson is something I’m really looking forward to because I think they are going to be great for my development.

“At the minute I’m still at school, doing my A-Levels and they are pretty accommodating.

“The first races are at the end of January but my exact calendar isn’t finalised yet. We have to look at which races are the best for me as a first year under-23 stepping into the older age category and also, my calendar around May-June will be less because they’ll accommodate me when I’m trying to revise for and sit my exams.

“I’m the youngest on the team, but it’s not just an under-23 team – there are only three under-23s including me – it’s an elite team, so there will be a lot more experienced riders on it and I’m looking forward to learning from them.”