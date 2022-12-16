All Fermanagh and Western games are off this weekend

The decision has been taken to postpone all Fermanagh and Western games scheduled to take place this Saturday, due to the adverse weather.
In a statement from the Fermanagh and Western committee, it said, “Given the adverse weather conditions over the last week and forecasted conditions, following discussion with Fermanagh & Western Football League Chairman a decision has been made to postpone ALL Fermanagh & Western Football League matches on Saturday 17th December 2022.
This decision has been made following decision by councils to close pitches & clubs with their own grounds pitches still been frozen from last weekend.
We have made this decision to communicate as early as possible for the benefit of all players, referees & supporters ahead of the weekend.”
