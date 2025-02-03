All-Ireland champions teach Tyrone a lesson

Armagh 1-23 Tyrone 0-18

A SECOND round National League clash with all the ingredients for a classic between old rivals turned into a nightmare for Tyrone as their hopes of a second consecutive Division One victory were emphatically dismissed by the All-Ireland champions Armagh on Saturday night.

It was a disastrous first half display which made the difference for the Red Hands. They never recovered from a 1-14 to 0-3 deficit, and now have big improvements to make ahead of meeting Mayo in two weeks.

Wind advantage in that first half heightened the difficulties facing the Tyrone. They worked hard to create chances with Niall Morgan, Brian Kennedy, Darren McCurry and Seanie O’Donnell forging forward.

The shots, though, weren’t what might have been anticipated. A number dropped short, and Armagh’s counter-attacks at speed added to the pressure. Niall Morgan was called upon to pull off a gine save from Greg McCabe, and the chance heralded a period of problems for the visitors.

Points in quick succession from Conor Turbett, Andrew Murnin and Oisin Conaty put the Orchard county three ahead. Michael McKernan did get a shot in against Ethan Rafferty. However, as the Armagh fans raised the cheers, Tyrone were finding the going increasingly difficult.

It took until the end of the first quarter before Shea O’Hare opened their account. There were hopes that this would inspire a fresh onslaught from the Red Hands. Armagh, though, responded with a second quarter which firmly put them in the ascendency.

The big blow to Tyrone’s hopes of containing things against the wind came in the 21st minute when Andrew Murnin palmed to the net, after good work from Oisin Conaty and Rory Grugan. Four two pointers in the subsequently minutes saw them enter a big lead.

Tyrone were patient in the attack, and it was a wise approach considering the strength of the wind that they were facing. Darren McCurry got their second point from a free, but Armagh were finding their form in magnificent fashion.

Aidan Forker, Ross McQuillan and Ethan Rafferty all registered two pointers to put them ahead by 1-14 to 0-2. Seanie O’Donnell responded to increase the Tyrone total to 0-3, as Armagh served notice of their attentions by creating goal chances which saw Niall Morgan save the Red Hand blushes three times in the closing moments of the first half.

Conn Kilpatrick and Eoin McElholm joined the Tyrone team at the start of the second half with the aim of adding attacking impetus to their efforts. As a result, hopes were high, though, that they would be able to cut the deficit dramatically on the resumption.

A good start was required, but they were once more forced onto the backfoot and left fighting an even more uphill battle. Instead, of working immediately to begin stemming the tide, it was Armagh instead who continued to use their midfield dominance as a platform to race through the centre.

Points courtesy of Tomas McCormack, Rory Grugan, Conor Turbett and Andrew Murnin saw them for 1-18 to 0-4 ahead. Darren McCurry provided the only Red Hand response, and the outlook was certainly bleak for them at this stage.

Gradually, though, things began to change just a little. Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick began winning more of the midfield possession. Darren McCurry played the roving role to good effect and there was more energy to the Tyrone play than had been displayed up until then.

Scores were needed and quickly. The two-pointers from outside the larger arc are now becoming increasingly important. McCurry provided two in quick succession, and then Brian Kennedy, Seanie O’Donnell and Shea O’Hare all fired over. Suddenly, the lead didn’t look quite so daunting and a nine point deficit for the final quarter appeared to be more than manageable.

Eoin McEholm, Michael McKernan with a two pointer and then Kieran McGeary all hit the target. However, time was running out, as Ethan Rafferty and Jemar Hall settled the home team again for the final stages.

Tyrone struggled to regain the foothold from then on. Their earlier impetus lost its intensity and it was clear that the battle to stage a dramatic revival was now lost.

Michael McKernan did get three points, including a two point, but it was too little too late as they were left to contemplate an unexpectedly heavy defeat.

Scorers

Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-6 1x2pt, 1f, Michael McKernan 0-5 1x2pt, Shea O’Hare 0-2, Liam Gray 0-1, Kieran McGeary 0-1, Rory Brennan 0-1, Eoin McElholm 0-1.

Armagh: Andrew Murnin 1-4, Ethan Rafferty 0-5 2x2pt, Conor Turbett 0-4 1f, Aidan Forker 0-2 (2pt, Ross McQuillan 0-3 1tp, Oisin Conaty 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-1 1f, Darragh McMullin 0-1, Jemar Hall 0-1, Tomas McCormack 0-1.

Teams

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty, Tomas McCormack, Barry McCambridge, Jason Duffy, Connaire Mackin, Aidan Forker, Greg McCabe, Ben Crealey, Ross McQuillan, Oisin Conaty, Rory Grugan, Darragh McMullan, Jemar Hall, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt. Subs: Stefan Campbell for R McQuillan 54, Cian McConville for R Grugan 65, Jarly Og Burns for C Mackin 66.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Aidan Clarke, Peter Teague, Niall Devlin, Frank Burns, Michael McKernan, Shea O’Hare, Brian Kennedy, Liam Gray, Seanie O’Donnell, Kieran McGeary, Aodhan Donaghy, Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan Cassidy. Subs: Conn Kilpatrick for A Donaghy half-time, Eoin McElholm for R Cassidy half-time, Rory Brennan for F Burns 46, Ciaran Daly for L Gray 46, Cathal McShane for M Donnelly 46