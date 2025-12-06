All-Ireland target is next for Grogan and jubilant Eire Ogs

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

WHAT a time to be alive for the Carrickmore Eire Ogs as a brilliant season moves onto the All-Ireland scene in the coming weeks after their senior hurlers finally broke the Ulster ceiling to win the provincial Intermediate title for the first time.

There were deserved scenes of joy and celebration at St Tiernach’s Park after their win over Lisbellaw last weekend. It was a victory which climaxed years of effort which included three previous final losses at this level, combined with narrow first round and semi-final defeats.

But all that was forgotten in the aftermath of their 1-18 to 0-15 win over the Fermanagh champions. One player who really savoured the win was veteran, Sean Og Grogan, who feels the win was a reward for the dedication and commitment of so many within the club.

“We started well, going seven to one up, but then they came back. Our ability to win big turnovers and frees in the second half was the most important factor for us,” he said.

“This year has been brilliant for us. The depth in the squad this year has been vital for the team because we’ve been going into every day not having a clue if we’d been playing and how the first 15 would be set up.

“The competition for training at the moment has been ridiculous. The younger lads have been really pushing us older players on and the enthusiasm and attitude of them has been so refreshing to see.

“Look at Shea Munroe. He’s 18 and led the minor team this year and he’s here leading us as well. There are boys on this team and panel now who weren’t even on the panel two years ago and that shows how much they’ve come on.”

Victory over Lisbellaw means that the Eire Ogs are now through to the All-Ireland semi-final. That game is expected to take place later this month against the Mayo and Connacht champions, Tureen.

It will be another major match for the Eire Ogs, who will also, of course, be keeping hoping that the club’s camogs also make their mark when they play in the All-Ireland Final.

For now, though, the full focus is on the All-Ireland semi-final and the opportunity to reach a Croke Park decider early in 2026.

“It’s great that the camogs are also part of the success of the club. Hopefully they can go on and win the All-Ireland now,” added Grogan.

“We haven’t even start to look at the All-Ireland semi-final again. It was all about the Ulster Final and making it a success.

“All of us players wanted to put things right by winning this title. It has been about making the most of this final, for the past players who hurled for the Eire Ogs and never reached this stage.

“Those lads who played back in the seventies and eighties laid the groundwork for this title. Seeing the growth of the club now, it’s just class to have reached this stage.

“Camogie has just exploded within the club over the past decade. The club is buzzing now, the pitch is flat-out every night in December which is just unreal to see.

“Our big aim now will be to keep building and building on what we’ve achieved in 2025 and seeing how we can do that.

“The All-Ireland semi-final is going to be another big game for us, but we’ll settle down, prepare for what’s coming and hopefully we can give it a great go and maybe get to Croke Park for the final.”

Carrickmore have been the dominant force in Tyrone hurling during recent years. Their 2025 success in the Benburb Cup took their overall tally to over 30 since the seventies. Nevertheless, the quest for Ulster glory was all-consuming and they have come through this campaign victorious after a number of narrow wins.

The task for them now will be to maintain that level of effort on the All-Ireland scene as they prepare to enter new and exciting territory during the coming weeks.

It promises to be an eventful climax to what has been a brilliantly memorably season so far for all associated with the club.