Ann-Marie earns another Dublin title

STRABANE’S Ann-Marie McGlynn made hay as the sun shone in Dublin.

The 45-year-old mother of two added another title to her ever-increasing list of accolades when she won the first event in the Irish Life Dublin Race Series.

She crossed the line in a super time of 34.14 minutes to win the Irish Life Fingal 10K, which was run in warm conditions, defeating Nichola Sheridan by just over a minute, while Rachel Birt finished in 37.12 minutes to claim the final spot on the podium.

And while she admits the weekend heat made conditions difficult, she thoroughly enjoyed winning on her debut in what she describes as ‘a great initiative’ in the run-up to the Dublin Marathon.

“I was down in Dublin racing in the Dublin Marathon race series which is a great initiative running up to the Dublin marathon,” the Strabane Athletic coach and athlete explained. “They have a 10K, 10 mile and a half marathon in the run up to the marathon in October.

“It was my first time taking part in the series and I loved it. The buzz was electric, like a smaller version of the marathon.

“The race itself was tough in the heat but I’m grateful to get the win.”

Having enjoyed an incredible finish to 2024 when she not only won the Irish Marathon Championship title at the Dublin Marathon before going on to become the first woman ever to then add the national cross-country title to her accomplishments just a few weeks later, Ann-Marie admits she may race in more of the Dublin Race Series as part of her preparations for a return to the capital in October when she’ll aim to retain her crown.

“I’ll definitely consider doing some of the other races running into the marathon,” she added. “But I’ll definitely be toeing the line in Dublin again in October all being well – as long as I retain my fitness and stay healthy – the atmosphere is great and I love being part of it.”