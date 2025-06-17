Anna enjoying her June in the saddle for top trainer and owner

COALISLAND native Anna McGuinness has enjoyed a June to remember so far.

On the first of the month, she rode the Willie Mullin’s trained and JP McManus owned I Am River to victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle before taking second on Ballycashin in Clonmel. She then claimed victory on Joli Travail at Punchestown just last week and earned another second place a day later at Roscommon on Uncle Pat, the latter two also trained by Mullins.

“The last couple of weeks have been fantastic, it’s been brilliant,” she beamed. “I’ve had two winners and I was third in the Mayo National. You couldn’t have imagined it turning out much better, it’s been brilliant.”

Advertisement

The 22-year-old jockey started her career with County Tyrone trainer James Lambe, with whom she stayed for three years claiming her first win in the process on July 13th, 2023 when she rode 150/1 shot, Feast to victory at Downpatrick.

However, when Lambe decided to move ‘Down Under’ Anna’s career took a massive upward trajectory as he and a certain Ruby Walsh, managed to get her into the world renowned Willie Mullin’s yard and since taking up residence at Closutton in Carlow she has enjoyed learning from and on the best.

“It’s brilliant!,” said a delighted Anna, who now has four winners to her name. “I started down in Willie’s on March 18th last year (2024). I got straight into it and I enjoyed it from the start.

“The calibre of horse you’re sitting on, Willie has the best jump horses in the world, so there’s a big difference there and getting to ride for JP McManus, he’s one of the biggest owners in the game, it’s some opportunity.

“It’s brilliant, it’s a great place to work and learning plenty off the best jockeys in the world and riding the best National Hunt horses, so I’m very lucky just to get the opportunity.”

Having gratefully accepted the opportunity to move to Mullin’s yard and to have done so well over the last year, Anna is keen to continue her upward trajectory.

“I’m very lucky to have got that opportunity and for it to happen but you have to grab it for both hands when you get it,” she added.

Advertisement

“We’re getting on a nice roll so it’s brilliant just to be racing every day and improving. Every day I go out I try to improve.”