Anna is enjoying a great ‘trot’ of form in the saddle

ANNA McGuinness is on a hot run of form at present and she admits that she’s certainly enjoying the winning feeling.

The Coalisland woman clinched two victories last month and in the space of 10 days in July she has achieved the same feat.

After riding I Am River and Joli Travail to success in June, the 22-year-old repeated the trick on July 7th at Roscommon when she won the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle on the Willie Mullins-trained and JP McManus-owned Vicar Street and later that day she finished second in the final race on the Sean Aherne-trained Palpatate, who she then rode to victory on Thursday at Killarney in the concluding Kate Kearney’s Cottage (Ladies Pro/Am) INH Flat Race.

The first of those most recent victories proved fairly comfortable as Anna ensured that Vicar Street cruised to victory at Roscommon, taking an 11-length triumph in the end.

“Winning is definitely still a buzz!,” Anna beamed after that success. “It’s an addictive one though!

“He was a brilliant spin, he jumped and travelled brilliant. His jumping was super, it was a good performance from him.

“I’ve sat on him a couple of times at home, schooling him.I’ve always been impressed with him and I’m just grateful to Willie and JP for the opportunity. It was great to get the job done.”

Then, 10 days later, Anna ensured that the Sean Aherne-trained Palpatate lived up to its favourite’s tag at Killarney where they made virtually all the running. Despite briefly surrendering the lead to Minella Supreme upon entering the home straight, Anna and Palpatate soon returned to the front, finishing strongly over the final two furlongs to win by one and a half lengths.

Anna hopes her recent good form is a sign of things to come as her fledgling career appears to be picking up pace since moving to Mullin’s yard in County Carlow.

“Things are really picking up now, we’re a bit busier now which is great,: she acknowledged. “Things are looking good, it’s great at the minute.”

Alongside her on-track success, Anna was delighted to receive sponsorship support from local business, Kildress Plumbing Supplies, who she was keen to thank.

“I got a new sponsor for my racing gear for the next year,” she said. “Maurice O’Kane of Kildress Plumbing Supplies asked if he could sponsor me for the season so I said ‘of course’ and I’m stoked because it’s a local company and they’re supporting me.

“It takes a weight off my shoulders because it means I have new gear and plenty of it for the season.”