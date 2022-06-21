Anne enjoys a successful Lady Captain’s Day

THE meticulous planning and exceptional generosity of Lady Captain, Anne Burns, resulted in an exceptional day at Dungannon Golf Club on Saturday.

Anne extended a warm welcome to members and visitors. The clubhouse was beautifully decorated with flowers by Pat Hughes and her team, and a magnificent array of prizes was tastefully displayed.

While there were beautiful prizes for golfers the real winners were the Lady Captain’s charities, the Niamh Louise Foundation and the Southern Area Hospice. The donations from players and guests will be doubled by the Burns family.

The Lady Captain thanked everyone who had helped to make her day so special. The work of our bar staff led by Denis and Muriel and the delicious meal prepared and served by Prince and his team was acknowledged. The competition secretaries Derek and Sarah ensured that the scores were recorded and prizes awarded and the hard work of the greenkeeping team was commended.

The Lady Captain, ably assisted by her daughter, Katie, presented prizes to the winners and Briege McQuaid presented the Lady Captain’s Cup to Vicki McCausland.

Ladies results: Winner: Vicki McCausland, 39 pts ; Runner Up: Joan Gormley, 37 pts ; Best Gross: Sarah Rafferty, 29 gross pts; 3rd place: Karen Hetherington, 35 pts; Section Prizes, 0–20, June Garvin, 33 pts; 21–28, Deirdre O’Rourke, 33 pts; 29–36, Anne Smith, 34 pts; 37+, Mary Boyle, 34 pts BB9; Front Nine: June Rankin, 20 pts BL6; Back Nine: June Nelson, 19 pts; Committee Prize: Una McAlinden, 32 pts; Past Lady Captain: Alexis Davidson, 31 pts BB9; Best Nett Score on par 3s: Maeve McVeigh, 13 pts; Guest Prize: Pat Hughes, 31 pts; Nearest the Pin 6th: Ann Currie; 16th: Jayne Henry; Twos: Sarah Rafferty (2nd hole); 7 hole competition: Bernadette Keenan, 12 pts; New members’ 7 hole competition: Hannah Farley, 46 pts.

Men’s results: 1st: Aidan Taggart, 44 pts; 2nd: Wayne Reid, 43 pts; 3rd: Harry McBride, 41 pts; Gross: Colin Wallace, 72; Sections, 0-10, James Conway, 40 pts; 11-17, Neil Kilpatrick, 41 pts; 18+, Pat Holland, 41 pts; Guest, Pat Holland, 41 pts; Junior with a senior handicap: Cianan Rouse, 36 pts.

After the presentation of prizes the Club Captain, Alison Chestnutt, thanked the Lady Captain for organising such a fabulous day. She talked of Anne’s generosity, kindness and organisational skills and presented her with a token of thanks.