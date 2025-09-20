Another step on the road for Clogher

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

ONE more step on the road to possible promotion by winning the Junior championship is the sole focus for Clogher as they prepare to meet Clann Na nGael in an intriguing quarter final clash at Killyclogher on Saturday evening.

It has been a roller-coaster few weeks for the Eire Ogs. Defeat in the key Division Three clash against Cookstown proved a setback, but they bounced back in impressive fashion by recording probably the biggest championship win over against Omagh Thirds.

That win is now in the past and the concentration is on what’s certain to be a much tougher assignment against their north-Tyrone opponents.

The full attention is on the meeting with the Clanns. A place in the Intermediate ranks for 2026 remains the target and joint team manager, Steven McKenna, is content with the way that the team has been settling down to the task at hand.

“The reality is that this is the Tyrone championship and no game is easy. We have to be the best version of ourselves to win and bring our best performance,” he said.

“We refocused very quickly after losing to Cookstown in the league match. Our target remains promotion from Division Three and the past few weeks have been about dusting ourselves down and getting ready for the next challenge.

“Clann na nGael, like Omagh, are something of an unknown for us. We met them in one of the Cup games at the start of this year. They’re going to be tough opponents for us and that’s why it’s important that we focus on ourselves and get everything right from our end.”

Clogher will perhaps hope to emulate their predecessors of 25 years ago who won the Junior title. The Eire Ogs have been key contenders in Division Three throughout this year, but there are no guarantees and nothing is being taken for granted by Steven McKenna, Kevin F McConnell and the players.

“The Tyrone championships at every level are extremely competitive and you really can’t afford any slip-ups. People are probably talking about potential semi-finalists, but there’s always a chance for any of the eight teams lining out this weekend,” added McKenna.

“In any year, you are going to lose more games than you win and you just have to stay focused on the ultimate aim. That’s what we’re doing now and everyone is definitely looking forward to this quarter final.”