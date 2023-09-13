Aodh Ruadh storm back to defeat Trillick

AODH RUADH 1-13 TRILLICK 3-6

TRILLICK ladies saw a seven-point interval lead usurped by a strong second half revival surge from Aodh Ruadh at Augher’s Fr Hackett Park in the Tyrone Ladies Senior Championship quarter-final



The St Macartan’s netted three well-constructed first half goals on their way to carving out a 3-4 to 0-6 midway advantage. There was to be a sea change, however, during the course of the closing 30 minutes as Trillick only scored two more points and Aodh Ruadh registered 1-7 to edge the verdict by a single point in the end.

Aodh Ruadh scored the first point of proceedings when the influential Emma-Jane Gervin lofted over on four minutes. Trillick, though, engineered a fast-paced 5th minute attack right from defence that ended with Mya Williamson slotting the ball to Aodh Ruadh’s net.

Two points in quick succession by lively St Macartan’s attacker Cathleen Kelly gave her team a 1-2 to 0-1 lead at the middle phase of the half. Amy McGinn tagged on a point and Cathleen Kelly then blasted in a second St Macartan’s goal after tidy build-up play on 17 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh were suddenly playing catch-up but they began to stem the Trillick tide temporarily as Laura Kilpatrick punched over, followed by an Aoife McGahan point from play and McGahan then landed a free.

The St Macartan’s responded with a Mya Williamson point and Shauna McGarren delivered a third first half goal for the St Macartan’s after more good approach play. Aoife McGahan pulled a point back for Aodh Ruadh but the East Tyrone team headed for half-time trailing on a 3-4 to 0-6 scoreline.

Meabh McGleenan for Aodh Ruadh and Trillick’s Shauna McGarren traded points after the restart but the St Macartan’s subsequently found scores hard to come by as the half unfolded.

There were a couple of near misses at either end but Aodh Ruadh gradually started to find their feet more and a trio of Aoife McGahan place kick conversions gave them something to build upon reaching 42 minutes on the watch.

McGahan landed a further free as Rebecca Barker and the Aodh Ruadh defence provided the platform to help launch forward moves. This increased momentum yielded major dividends approaching 57 minutes when a well-worked move presented Meabh McGleenan with a goal chance that she took it in tidy fashion.

Meabh McGleenan’s score squared the match at 3-5 to 1-11 and McGleenan herself put Aodh Ruadh in front with a 61st minute point. Shauna McGarren replied in kind as Trillick broke their scoring drought to tie the contest on 63 minutes.

Trillick tried to summon up additional impetus but it was Aodh Ruadh who found the winning score just before the finish through Aoife McGahan’s place kicking as McGahan put her side into the semi-finals.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Aodh Ruadh: Lisa Mulholland, Caitriona Ferran, Rebecca Barker, Rachel Molloy, Cora McGrath, Beth Jones, Becky Santos, Meabh Mallon, Clare Pinkerton, Aoife McGahan(0-7, 6f), Emma-Jane Gervin(0-1), Aine McNulty, Hannah Cavlin, Meabh McGleenan(1-4), Niamh Hughes. Sub: Laura Kilpatrick(0-1)

Trillick: Maura Barrett, Catherine McCaughey, Nuala Kelly, Aoibhean McCaughey, Katie Murphy, Orla McSorley, Cathy Kane, Sarah Donnelly, Ciara Brogan, Grace McGuinness, Dearbhaile Gallagher, Mya Williamson(1-1), Amy McGinn(0-1), Shauna McGarren(1-2, 2f), Cathleen Kelly(1-2). Subs: Emma Brennan, Dubhana Kelly, Fiona Owens