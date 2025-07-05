Aoife delighted to book semi spot with Fermanagh victory

THE dream of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship glory is very much still intact for the Tyrone senior ladies, and Errigal Ciaran sharpshooter Aoife Horisk was one of the heroes of Sunday’s extra-time victory over Fermanagh in a thrilling quarter-final clash at Kildress.

Horisk finished her day’s work with eight points – four from play and four from the dead ball – and now she’s looking forward to their latest encounter with Westmeath in an All-Ireland semi-final clash on Sunday week.

Their last-eight clash with Fermanagh swung this way and that until the deepest reaches of extra-time, an unanswered 2-1 from Sorcha Gormley finally opening up a bit of daylight between the two teams, and Horisk never expected to get anything easy against last year’s All-Ireland Junior champions.

“We always expect a big game against Fermanagh – they’re a neighbouring county, the girls all know each other inside out and it always goes down to the wire.

“There was no doubt in our minds that they’re a great team, with top class forwards and sticky defenders, and I think it was our heart and desire that got us over the line.

“We’ve worked really hard and it helps having players around me up front like Sorcha Gormley and Niamh O’Neill to pop over the scores for everyone.”

Tyrone made it all the way to last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate final against Leitrim, where they unfortunately came out second best on the day at Croke Park.

They’re one step away from a second successive All-Ireland final, and they overcame Westmeath with plenty to spare in a recent group stage match between the two teams so they’ll be quietly confident of winning their upcoming semi-final match.

That said, Westmeath were very impressive in their quarter-final win over a highly-rated Cavan side so Tyrone can’t afford to take anything for granted either.

Horisk said: “It was great to get to the final last year and we’re definitely trying to rewrite the wrongs. We weren’t happy with how we played in last year’s final so we’re determined to get back to the final and have another shot at it.”

Aoife also says that operating in the highest echelons of National League earlier in the year is now standing to them in the white heat of championship battle.

“We took Division One in our stride and you learn a lot from playing those big teams and I think that’s standing to us now. We had to play against the likes of Dublin and Kerry, we stuck with them for the full 60 minutes and now we’re trying to get up to senior level in the championship.”