Ardboe boss Donnelly happy with St Enda’s outcome

Trillick will be next to test the metal and the mental strength of Ardboe as Mickey Donnelly’s side attempt to build on last weekend’s league win over Omagh.

A fine team performance underscored by the excellent individual performance of Eugene Teague who hit six points as well as the decisive goal helped the Rossas close out the victory.

For Donnelly the fifth league win of the campaign was vital as they moved away from the relegation danger zone.

“ It was a big win for us. We had nine points on the board ahead of the game and now we have eleven. For us it’s just down to the next one now and that’s another big challenge for us against Trillick, we have the right attitude.

“ The Omagh match was a fantastic game. They are still in contention for the league and we were in dire trouble going in there with just the nine points so anything we got was always going to be bonus territory,” stated a relieved Donnelly.

Ardboe trailed by two points at the break but as the second half wore on they nudged themselves ahead. Teague rocked up with 1-2, while Shay McGuigan and Kyle Coney added a brace of points apiece. The performance against the side they will meet down the line in the Championship pleased Mickey.

“We turned in a good display but it wasn’t easy. Eugene Teague was good for us. Ciaran Mc Laughlin is a big player for Omagh and with the championship only a few weeks away it was a good boost.”

Ardboe were good value for the win and as they welcomed back several players Omagh have been rocked back with several injuries which Donnelly admitted was a blow for them.

“That’s a good Omagh team but the loss of O’D (Conor O’Donnell) is a big blow. It’s not that long ago that he was the best player in the championship the year they won it. He’s a serious player and maybe that injury might have had an adverse effect on the group but there’s a long way to the championship yet.”

It’s back to Sunday football this weekend for clubs and while the Friday night games have kept families, wives and partners happy Donnelly admitted that there’s something traditional about Sunday throw-in times.

“We all enjoyed the Friday football it was good and look at the crowds that went to games. That said I like the Sunday and it won’t get easy for us. We are fighting for our lives despite the win last week. There’s nowhere that compares to Tyrone football in league or championship.

“We are pretty young, with a lot of minors coming in but we have experience too for sure. I am looking forward to getting Michael Cassidy and Michael O’Neill back and that would be massive for us.”