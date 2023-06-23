Ardboe see off battling Carmen in U16 Grade One decider

ARDBOE 3-16 CARRICKMORE 4-8

ARDBOE justified their favourites tag to collect the Grade 1 U16 League title but not before they were pushed to the wire by a Carrickmore side who gave as good as they got at Father Devlin Park in Donaghmore.

It was a hugely entertaining encounter from start to finish with both sides enjoying spells of dominance. Carrickmore were the better side in the first half and at one stage held a six point lead but that was whittled down to just three by the break.

The Loughshore lads were fired up in the second half with man of the match Darragh Devlin very much to the fore scoring 2-10. At the end of the day though it was a complete team effort that got them over the line against a determined Carrickmore side that pushed them all the way.

It was full forward Devlin who kicked the opening two points for the winners but then wind assisted Carrickmore enjoyed the better of things. Vincent Gormley, Phelim McCrory and Ryan Donaghy had points before a good move in the 13th minute led to a Padraig Donaghy goal. Darragh Muldoon responded with an Ardboe point but when midfielder Finbarr Donnelly got a second Carrickmore goal in the 17th minute there was six between the sides. Ardboe were in trouble but crucially they landed the last three points of the half from Muldoon, Dylan Devlin and Davin McKeown to half the deficit and leave it all to play for.

A Darragh Devlin brace reduced the deficit to the minimum on the restart before Ardboe took the lead thanks to a Ruairi O’Neill goal. Shea Munroe pointed for Carrickmore but then Darragh Devlin really came to the fore. He weighed in with 1-4 without reply with his goal coming from the penalty spot to leave eight points between the sides.

Carrickmore responded with a penalty of their own from Munroe as well as a point from Gormley but with ten minutes to go McKeown set up Devlin for a well taken goal. Ryan Donaghy and McCrory then swapped points with Jamie Concannon and Dylan Devlin before Carrickmore full back Padraig McCrystal punched home a goal a minute into injury time.

Only a score separated the two sides now but Ardboe weren’t to be denied as Devlin converted two late frees to ensure the silverware for the Rossas.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Ardboe

Shea McConville, Ryan Forbes, Jamie Concannon (0-1), Luke Muldoon, Darcy Mallon, JP Doris, Peter Joe Quinn, Edan McCartney, Davin McKeown (0-1), Ruairi O’Neill (1-0), Jamie Doyle, Ruairi O’Neill, Darragh Muldoon 0-2 (1F), Darragh Devlin 2-10 (6F, 1-0 pen), Dylan Devlin 0-2 (1M)). Sub: Jack Muldoon for Darragh Muldoon

Carrickmore

Conor McPhillips, Ciaran McKenna, Padraig McCrystal (1-0), Senan Munroe, Oisin Conlon, Cal McAleer, Sean Donnelly, Finbarr Donnelly (1-0), Michael McCallan, Padraig Donaghy (1-0), Caolan Martin, Pheilm McCrory (0-2), Vincent Gormley (0-2, 2F), Ryan Donaghy (0-2), Shea Munroe (1-1). Subs: Rory Woods for Martin, Brayden McNally (0-1) for Conlon, Phelim McElholme for McCrory

Referee – Shane King, Trillick