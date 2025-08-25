Ardboe see off Carrickmore to collect Minor Grade 1 crown

MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP GRADE ONE FINAL

Carrickmore 0-16 Ardboe 2-17

THERE was goalmouth drama aplenty throughout this intriguing Tyrone Minor Final on Sunday which saw Ardboe take Kevin McCartan Cup for the first time in 13 years thanks to a commanding performance.

First half goals courtesy of Ciaran McKeown and Ruairi O’Neill ultimately made the difference for the Rossas. But they withstood some fierce pressure from a Carrickmore team that came agonisingly close to grabbing the goals that could have brought them back into contention.

Overall, though, it was a deserved victory for the Loughshore side. Team captain, Davin McKeown, Jack Muldoon, player of the match, Darragh Devlin and Ciaran McKeown were all to the fore in an exciting tussle.

Carrickmore entered the final determined to make their mark. They wasted little time in attempting to grab the initiative, with Conor McElhone, Shea Munroe and Michael McCallan all to the fore during the opening stages.

Tyrone Minor captain, Padraig Donaghy, shot at goal only to see his chance well saved by the goalkeeper, Shea McConville, Michael McCallan firing over the rebound as both teams settled quickly.

But it was Ardboe who edged slightly ahead subsequently. Points from Darragh Devlin and Ciaran McKeown put them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead. Ruairi O’Neill’s goal attempt was well saved by Conor McPhilips in the Carrickmore goals.

Padraig Donaghy reduced the deficit to a point for the St Colmcille’s, but from then on it was the Rossa’s who dominated. Strong runs through the centre from Jamie Concannon, Ciaran McKeown and Dylan Devlin created attacking openings for them.

Davin McKeown raced through and shot just wide. Then, the breakthrough arrived when a great run through by Darragh Muldoon saw him pass to Ciaran McKeown who made no mistake with a great shot to the net. Suddenly, Ardboe were leading by 1-4 to 0-2.

Two points from Shea Munroe and a second brace from Phelim McCrory and Vincent Gormley kept Carrickmore in touch. Shea Munroe brought the St Colmcille’s right back into contention with a two-pointer, but they fell back after a fine Ardboe finish to the half.

Darragh Devlin edged them further in front, before a great goal from corner forward, Ruairi O’Neill, extended their advantage to six points. He raced through before firing to the net to leave the Rossa’s with a 2-9 to 0-9 interval lead.

The west Tyrone side entered the second half anxious to stage an early revival. Swapped points between Jamie Concannon and Vincent Gormley maintained the status quo, and Michael McCallan kept them just about in touch.

However, Ardboe’s ability to respond was to prove crucial as the minutes ebbed away. Vincent Gormley and Shea McKeown pointed for them, but the goal that they needed just wouldn’t go in.

Time and again, they just missed. Shay McConville saved well from Ryan Donaghy, and chances for Vincent Gormley and Conor McPhilips went inches wide. At the other end, meanwhile, a Darragh Devlin two-pointer and scores courtesy of Davin McKeown and Jamie Concannon ensured that Ardboe were full value for the victory.

Scorers

Ardboe: Darragh Devlin 0-11 4f 1x2pt 1f Ruairi O’Neill 1-1, Ciaran McKeown 1-1, Jamie 0-2, Davin McKeown 0-1, Darcy Mallan 0-1.

Carrickmore: Vincent Gormley 0-6, 1x2pt, 2xf, Michael McCallan 0-5 1x2pt, Shea Munroe 0-3 1x2pt, Phelim McCrory 0-1, Padraig McDonaghy 0-1.

Teams

Ardboe: Shea McConville, Ryan Forbes, Peter Joe Quinn, Cahir McKeown, Darcy Mallan, Davin McKeown, JP Doris, Edan McCartney, Jamie Concannon, Ruairi O’Neill, Ciaran McKeown, Jack Muldoon, Darragh Devlin, Ruairi O’Neill. Subs: Darragh Muldoon for Dylan Devlin.

Carrickmore: Conor McPhilips, Ciaran McKenna, Senan Munroe, Oisin Conlon, Conor McElhone, Cal McAleer, Lochlann Gillen, Shea Munroe, Michael McCallan, Phelim McCrory, Sean Donnelly, Conal Loughran, Vincent Gormley, Ryan Donaghy, Padraig Donaghy. Subs: Rory Woods for L Gillen 40, Finbar Donaghy for C Loughran 40, Brayden McNally for C McElhone.

Referee: Justin McKenna, Dungannon.