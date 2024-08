FOLLOWING what has been an horrendous run of results, Omagh’s Barry Tierney had something to smile about at the weekend.

On Saturday the St Enda’s put some much needed points on the board after carving out a hard-fought victory at Carrickmore.

That 0-10 to 0-08 win brought relief and delight in equal measure for the Omagh skipper as his team secured a first win in five outings.

“It was hard there, that’s for sure but it has been coming” claimed Tierney, who was again a major contributor on the park.

Injuries have hampered his side this term although a number of those players have returned in recent weeks.

“I think it would be fair to say we have had issues with injury and it was great to see some of the boys coming back, I know they made a difference,” he added.

“That said we still went close in some of those games without key players so we know it was just one of those things that we have had to work through”.

It has been no secret that Omagh have not been able to field the same side through the games this season with several high profile injuries as well as a hatful of niggles throughout the squad really tying the hands of rookie manager Owen Devine.

Saturday was a boost. Ronan O’Neill tagged on five points, Bradley Fox, Conan Grugan, Eoin Corry, Aidan Clarke are Tierney himself all impressed, but was it a turning point ?

“Well it was an important win for us and we needed the points but that will matter little if we don’t get something out of Thursday’s game against Ardboe, they are very close to us too at the wrong end of the table”

The St Enda’s find themselves in 13th place in Division One with five games to go, while Ardboe are a place and a point worse off going into the game on the back of a good win against Eglish, who seem destined to the drop. There’s been some big games between the sides in recent years.

“There has been and I suppose having met them in the championship too over the past couple of years as well as the league we are well aware just how difficult this game will be,” added Tierney.

“Both of us need the points and that really gives the game a bit of an edge.”

Omagh still does have a considerable injury list with the numbers of players sitting out at Pairc Colmcille testament to that. County player Conor Meyler, who, of course needs further surgery, and Ciaran McLaughlin among them.