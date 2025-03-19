Ardstraw begin search for a new manager

ARDSTRAW Football Club have begun the search for a new manager following the departure of Andy Patterson.

Patterson and his assistant Willie Scott stood down last week ahead of defeat to relegation rivals Irvinestown Wanderers on Saturday.

Injured defender Lee Warnock took charge on the sidelines at the Bawnacre and will again fulfil the role for Saturday’s crucial home game against fellow strugglers Augher Stars.

However Warnock’s involvement is purely a temporary measure and a meeting of club officials took place on Tuesday evening to discuss filling the managerial vacancy on a permanent basis.

A spokesman said the club was hopeful of appointing a new manager in the coming days.

Ardstraw are currently sitting rock bottom of Division One of the Fermanagh and Western League having won just one of their 16 games thus far.

They are currently seven points behind both Irvinestown Wanderers and Augher Stars and eight adrift of Beragh Swifts.

The north Tyrone outfit, which was promoted from Division Two last season, has just six games to save their season, starting with Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against Augher at Vaughan’s Holm.

