Ardstraw expect to appoint a new manager ‘soon’

ARDSTRAW Football Club are expected to appoint a new manager in the coming days following the shock departure of Raymond Clarke.

Clarke took charge of his final game on Saturday – a 3-0 victory over Castlederg United – having guided the north Tyrone club up to third in Division Two of the Fermanagh and Western League.

The Herald understands that Ardstraw and Clarke have held discussions in recent weeks before the club confirmed late on Monday night that both parties had agreed to go their separate ways.

A statement on the club’s Facebook read: “Ardstraw Football Club can confirm that first team manager, Raymond Clarke, will depart with immediate effect.

“Having returned for a second spell in charge, Clarke now leaves with the best wishes and thanks of everybody connected with the club – we greatly appreciate Raymond’s efforts and wish to acknowledge the positive impact he has made.

“Following Clarke’s departure, Paul Fusco will take temporary charge of first team affairs – it is hoped a long-term successor will be appointed soon.”

Results under Clarke had been something of a mixed bag but the north Tyrone side did appear to making gradual progress and Saturday’s victory put them in a strong position to finish third.

The timing of his departure was a little baffling given that Ardstraw only have three

league games remaining as well as a Mulhern Cup first round game against Ballinamallard United Reserves.

While somewhat disappointed to be leaving the club, Clarke wishes them well for the

future.

“I have left on the best of terms and I leave in the knowledge that the team has made progress during the course of the season,” he said.

“The players were playing for me and they were gutted when I told them I was leaving.

“For now I’ll take something of a break but my time at Ardstraw has taught me that I still have the appetite, energy and enthusiasm for management.”

While the club has confirmed that Fusco has taken the reins on a temporary basis, it does appear they are well down the road to appointing a permanent successor.