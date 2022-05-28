Ardstraw FC to return to Fermanagh and Western fold

ARDSTRAW Football Club has decided to step away from intermediate football and return to the Fermanagh and Western League.

Rumours had been doing the rounds for some considerable time that Ardstraw were considering a return to the Fermanagh and Western fold and that speculation appeared to gain further traction after a very poor season in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.

Discussions regarding the future direction of the club have been ongoing and last evening the club announced that after 12 seasons in intermediate football it was returning to local junior game.

Chairman Aaron Hempton insisted it’s a decision that wasn’t taken lightly.

“It has been an ongoing discussion for quite some time now,” he said.

“Despite the initial uncertainty, we are all now extremely excited to get back into the bustle of Fermanagh and Western football.”

Ardstraw joined the Northern Ireland Intermediate League along with Mountjoy United and NFC Kesh in 2008 with the latter two returning to the Fermanagh and Western after a couple of seasons.

But ‘The Bridge’ remained and indeed enjoyed a couple of relatively successful seasons, in particular under manager Gary Simpson, who guided the club to three cup finals in one season.

Chairman Hempton said everyone involved will fondly remember the club’s time in the intermediate ranks.

“As we reflect on this time in the club’s history, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the managers, players. supporters and sponsors who each contributed to the club’s success.

“We now hope the local community and all club members will continue to encourage and support us in our new challenge. Collectively we believe this decision to return to Junior football will galvanise our club and be to the immediate and long term benefit of all our members.”

