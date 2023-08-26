Art was one of a kind

By John Lynch

A legend of Tyrone GAA was laid to rest last week in Art McRory. In my opinion he was the best manager that Tyrone ever had because of the stuff that he did. Yes he was unlucky to come up short in two All-Ireland Finals but in no way does that detract from anything. He won loads of other All-Irelands as well as five Ulster senior titles.

His record as a coach speaks for itself but for me what made him special was more the man himself. He was such a character and even at the wake and funeral, which were obviously sombre occasions, there was still loads of laughs as former players and anyone who knew him reflected back on their life coming into contact with him.

He had a great wit and was always able to come out with a funny one-liner to lighten things and relax people in his company.

The ’86 and ’95 All-Ireland teams both formed a guard of honour from the house to the chapel. There was plenty of banter when the boys talked among themselves.

Obviously we were all very sore and sad at losing the great man but there was still loads of smiles as well.

Every time you met him there was always a smile on his face. That mood was reflected in the days following his death too. He brought the wit and the craic to every changing room he was in.

I think personally he was the most influential person in the history of Tyrone GAA. I know we have had a lot of great Gaels at each club and people who played vital roles but for his impact on the County as a whole no-one matches him.

I was first brought in by Art as a fifteen year old kid from the Derg to play Vocationals football with Tyrone. Even back then as a teenager you seen his motivational skills to get the best from every player under his wing and that stuck with me in the whole of my playing days. He always tried to get players to maximise every ounce of talent and ability they had.

Even outside Tyrone he had a massive impact across Ulster and with teams I had I always tried to make a point to bring him in to speak to squads. He was a real inspiring figure and they all seen his skills as a motivator. Everyone who crossed his path knew he was a legend.

When you think of the amount of players that went through Art’s hands- from Vocational Schools, to Minors, to Seniors- it’s a huge number.

His influence is felt to this very day- sure just look at the two current managers-Feargal and Brian- they would have played under him. So Art’s impact stretches to modern team management too. He took over the Tyrone senior team in 1980 and in 2023 his impact is still felt which is amazing really. Even my own style of coaching these days is based on what Art would have done. There are loads of others he would have managed now involved in schools and club football everywhere.

Also at administration level he was highly respected. He was able to go and talk to County Boards and explain what was needed for the team at training and other things. Those that govern our Games also learnt so much off him- take his discussions with the Ulster Council and the growth of Vocationals Football in the province. He was central to that and look at the benefits it has brought about. It would almost be an understatement to say that his involvement had a long lasting and positive effect on GAA to this day.

But through it all he remained a gentleman and I don’t think anyone who ever played for him could not but hold him in the highest regard. That’s an amazing thing as well because sometimes coaches have to cross lines and there can be rows and arguments. There is nobody on this earth that I can think of who Art McRory would have fallen out with.

I was at the coalface with him in ’86 obviously. Art had us believing that we were going to beat Kerry in that All-Ireland Final despite their great tradition and household names. We were so confident going into that match. Art was very friendly with some of the top managers of the time- the likes of Kevin Heffernan of Dublin and Sean McCague of Monaghan- so they would have given him plenty of advice as part of the build-up. He had left no stone unturned in terms of preparation.

Ironically the one thing we didn’t talk about was how to cope with being six or seven points up. We covered other scenarios like falling behind but never establishing such a healthy lead.

We all know then what happened- it was like a perfect storm in a way with the key injuries and then us missing a goal and Kerry getting one so quickly. All the key incidents went against us in double quick time midway through the second half. We just couldn’t survive that body blow.

No doubt Art was severely disappointed like the rest of us at the loss. Him and Donal Donnelly were talking as far back as 1980 about Tyrone getting to Croke Park and winning All-Irelands. It was unheard of at the time but sure enough six years later he led us to a final.

Then in in the ’95 Final the rub of the green went against us again. Fates conspired against us with the Charlie Redmond sending off and the Sean McLaughlin pick up off the ground which would have equalised.

So while it was great to see Tyrone win those All-Irelands under Mickey Harte, Art was no doubt the Tyrone man who deserved to do it more than anyone. But despite missing out on Sam Maguire his achievements are still off the charts.