Run for Enda training programme starts next week

PREPARATIONS for the Omagh Half Marathon will begin next Tuesday night when the annual Run for Enda Training programme begins at Youth Sport.

For almost eight years now, the 12-week schedule of coaching has proven to be invaluable for both new and established runners.

Run for Enda is named after Enda Dolan from Killyclogher, who was tragically killed after being struck by a drunk driver in October 2014.

Since then, his family have kept his memory alive with the formation of the Enda Dolan Foundation and the successful Run for Enda.

Enda’s father, Peter Dolan says the coaches are once again looking forward to runners of all abilities joining them on the journey towards the Omagh Half Marathon and 5k, which take place on Saturday March 26.

“In the past few years, hundreds of runners have undertaken our Run for Enda training programme for the Omagh Half Marathon and hopefully this year’s will once again be highly successful,” he said.

“We will have coaches at Youthsport to encourage and advise; there will be special speakers touching on different aspects of running and preparing for the Half Marathon and – most important of all – there will be the great friendship that comes with people running together.”

Each session takes place frorm 6.30-7.30pm every Tuesday evening.

Registration is open from 6pm this coming Tuesday, January 3.

People can also still register for the Spar Omagh Half Marathon, although spaces are filling up fast!