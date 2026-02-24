Augher go six clear as Town defeat Killen to stay in the hunt

RUAIRI Sludden netted twice as Augher Stars went six points clear at the top of Fermanagh and Western Division One following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Beragh Swifts at Omagh Leisure Centre on Saturday.

A Gavin Potter goal was all that separated the sides at the break but Sludden scored a quick-fire double before Sam Barrett rounded off the scoring to condemn Swifts to their eighth defeat of the season.

Stars made the perfect start when Potter muscled his way through the home defence to fire low past Beragh net-minder Lee Williamson.

Augher threatened a second but it didn’t arrive until midway through the second half when Sludden controlled a left-sided cross to guide the ball home.

Sludden struck again with a first-time left foot volley after a home defender failed to get enough distance on his clearing header from a Fintan Kelly cross.

Further defensive shortcomings allowed Barrett to stab home a fourth from 12 yards.

At the Village Ground Killen, Enniskillen Town United posted a 2-1 victory to stay firmly in the hunt for the Mercer League title.

Town’s eighth win of the season takes them level on 28 points with NFC Kesh, having played a game more. Augher remain top on 34 points, albeit having played three games more than Ryan Hanna’s team.

As for Killen, they remain in the lower reaches of the table and the north Tyrone side will be keen to pick up a couple of wins in the coming weeks to ensure they don’t get dragged into a relegation dogfight.

On Saturday, Town shaded the verdict in terms of territory and possession although it was the hosts who drew first blood when Long headed home at the near post following a corner kick.

But the visitors responded with Hanna and Barry Goodwin testing home keeper Alan Buchanan before Goodwin squared for Beacom to level with a low finish.

Lee Brennan threatened a second and Beacom then skewed wide for the visitors while Lee McCullagh and Morgan Patterson came close for the hosts.

The opposing sides continued to trade punches in the second half, but it was Town who conjured up the winner when Brendan Lilley’s diagonal pass was controlled by Beacom to finish from 16 yards.

Killen did have a late opportunity to snatch a point but an effort by Tristan Roberts, much to the relief of Town boss Hanna, was cleared off the line by defender Haydn Love.