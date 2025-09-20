THE Northern Ireland Futsal Federation season hasn’t even started yet, but Omagh Futsal Club has already got something to celebrate after head coach, David Alonso received the regional futsal award at the IFA Grassroots Awards ceremony.

The Spaniard has been one of the driving forces behind the success of the Tyrone-based club, which not only boasts one of the top men’s teams in the NIFF Super League, but also a senior women’s team and thriving academies for youngsters, which take place across Tyrone and Fermanagh on a weekly basis.

And it’s on the back of the Belleek-based coach’s unrelenting efforts to grow the game in the west of the province and beyond, that he became the first ever recipient of the accolade.

“It was nice to see futsal at the Grassroots Awards for the first time,” he beamed. “And it was nice to get a little bit more futsal involved, which is the way it should be in Northern Ireland.

“It was good for myself as well, to get the [positive] feedback and listen, I know things are going the best they can but they can be better.

“But it’s good that people are seeing futsal from our side, that it’s important, and [the acknowledgement of the hard work] helps you to keep going, it gives you a little bit more energy and more will to keep going.”

The Omagh club’s academies resumed this week in Enniskillen and Omagh and enrolment remains open for those interested in getting involved in a sport that will help them as football players too.

“The kids come to us, their confidence improve, their skills improve and when that happen, I notice a lot of the kids go back to the football clubs, who want them which for me is a win because it’s about developing all the kids and they do better,” Alonso added.

Meanwhile, preparations continue ahead of the NIFF Super League season for the Omagh men’s team, who finished second last season before taking the runner-up spot in both the Champions League play-offs and the Cup, all to Sparta.

Confidence is high ahead of the new campaign thanks to Alonso having strengthened and already talented squad ahead of the big kick-off in a few week’s time.

While mainstay, David Fulton won’t be available at the start of the season after becoming a father for the first time, his absence has been softened by the arrivals of three experienced players.

American former Afrimeripean player-coach, Charles Jones, has come in and will offer assistance to Alonso and club chairman, Martin Cassidy on and off the pitch, while ex-Sparta pair, Brazilian Bruno Valente and Wilson Tavares (currently injured) will add vital squad strength and depth.

“Things are looking good,” Alonso beamed.

“We have a few guys with experience and the level is good. It looks stronger than last year, but that means nothing if we don’t compete and do the right things!

“But the squad looks stronger than the past, one of the stronger squads we have ever.

“This team, it’s looking good and with the support of Martin [Cassidy, club chairman] and now having CJ [Jones] as a player, it’s a good asset because he’s always helping. He knows what it’s like to organise a group, so that is brilliant to have.

“I can’t wait for the season to start because I reckon we are going to be competing quite well with Sparta!”